Upfront with Ingrid Craigie: ‘The instability of an actor’s life equips you for life’

Ingrid Craigie (68) is one of Ireland’s finest actors, renowned for her powerful performances and versatility. Born in Cork, she grew up in Dublin and lives in Portobello.

Where did you spend your childhood?

I grew up in Finglas. My grandfather founded a dairy with his brothers, which later became Premier Dairies. We grew up nearby, and there were acres of fields around us. All the horses would be released there every day, after they had done their round.



Choose three words to describe yourself.

Positive, optimistic and resilient.

Tell us about your time in Trinity College and your inspiring lecturers.

We had Brendan Kennelly and David Norris and their joy was extraordinary. They made you love literature and want to learn more.

Why have you always found it difficult to go against authority?

My dad was in the Army and he was a very honourable man. He respected authority and he always thought people in authority were as honourable as he was. It was a huge shock to discover people weren’t like that. So I wasn’t a natural rebel.

Who do you admire most and why?

My late mother was a fantastic woman, and pragmatic. She made decisions in later life that were hard but she made it work for her.

After my dad and my uncle died, she decided to move into sheltered housing. It gave her a new lease of life. Then when she needed more medical care, she chose to go into a nursing home. She was a funny woman and immediately made people love her.

What drives you?

My friends are incredibly important to me because I live on my own now. I see them a lot. And a cultural life has expanded my understanding and my compassion.

You were in John Huston’s film The Dead. Tell us more.

My character plays the piano in one scene. At the audition, I told them I played the piano as a child, but I left out that I hadn’t played since. Before we filmed, Frank Patterson’s wife taught me the fingering for the piece. People thought I had actually played it.

Tell us about the play you are in.

Dinner with Groucho is about the writer TS Eliot and Groucho Marx. They were mutual fans and they corresponded and met up. I am the proprietor and I conjure up these two men, like a séance, and they have dinner together. It’s very funny.

Tell us about a memorable performance you’ve seen.

Donal McCann in the original production of Brian Friel’s Faith Healer in the Abbey. I saw it three times. I came out of it shaking. It was an astonishing play and Donal had a beautiful voice. It would mesmerise you. It had a vulnerability, a danger and a viciousness – and you needed all of that for the role.

You were in Faith Healer at the Gate with Ralph Fiennes. Was there a circus atmosphere with a film star in the show?

He’s a very serious actor and he just did the work and ignored all of that stuff. People would fly in from the States. One American woman, who was in her 40s, told me she had figured out that he was in the first and last bit of the play, so she was going to leave when he wasn’t on stage. I thought it was horrible. She’d obviously never been to a theatre in her life.

Another night, after we’d all been out for a meal, a woman walked past Ralph and said “yum, yum”. He’s an attractive man but it’s weird to be that objectified.

Is the unpredictable nature of acting hard to deal with?

The instability of being an actor equips you for life. We are all under the illusion that we are in control of our lives and we make choices, but the reality is who knows what is going to happen.

If you don’t get a role, how do you cope with the rejection?

All you can do is love the work and do it to the very best of your creative ability. In the end, you have to ask yourself, does it matter if you didn’t get the part? You have to think, ‘this just a part of my life, it is not my whole life’.

Bespoke Theatre Company presents ‘Dinner with Groucho’until October 1 at Civic Theatre Tallaght, as part of Dublin Theatre Festival. Touring at The Mac Belfast, October 5-9. dinnerwithgroucho.com