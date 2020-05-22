Two years after their wedding, a very different story was being written for Harry and Meghan

A ROMANTIC MOMENT: While the world watched, the couple kept some things secret...

Happy family: Harry and Meghan with their baby son Archie shortly after his birth. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Harry and his wife Meghan turn to watch Doria Ragland, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall as they walk down the west steps of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle (Ben Stansall/PA)

Two years later: May 2018 and Meghan and Prince Harry kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with the much of the press has disintegrated over time. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drive off in an E-Type Jaguar after their wedding

Could that golden day two Mays ago, when the world watched Harry and Meghan step out of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, feel much further away?

It seems ironic now that some of the more cynical chatter at the time gave their marriage “two years” when, in fact, that time frame more accurately represented their marital spell in the royal family.

Currently settled in Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry’s €16m Beverly Hills bolt-hole while they search for a permanent California home, the couple are meticulously planning their next moves ahead of the publication of Finding Freedom, a "tell all” biography defending their side of the royal split story.

They are both seemingly impatient to relaunch themselves on a world put on hold by coronavirus.

Although due to be published in August, reports claim Meghan, who is understood to have given authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand access to engagements, would rather the book came out now to “set the record straight”.

While many may question the urgency, given the global crisis at hand, it is perhaps worth remembering that the Sussexes’ assault on America has been a long time in the making.

Scobie reportedly admitted to the host of the Royally Obsessed podcast that he has been working on the book for two years.

While the personal statement released on January 20 marked the official moment the couple decided to seek “financial independence”, their decision came much earlier, in the run-up to Archie’s birth on May 6 last year.

It was in April 2019, around the time they launched Harry’s new Apple TV series with Oprah Winfrey, that the couple vowed to usher in a “new era” of tighter control over their public image.

They even had a name for their project, “Our lives – our way”. Little wonder, then, that LA insiders claim they have already met with the US entertainment queen to discuss their next steps, with the series on mental health due to launch this year.

It was Oprah who connected them with her friend Perry for their free, temporary abode, while she also played a significant role in an incident around the time of Archie’s birth, which helped to seal Harry and Meghan’s royal fate.

Having told the BBC’s Mishal Husain during their engagement interview in November2017 that she was not “giving up” her career but “changing” to a “new chapter”, it now appears Meghan was keeping more than half-an-eye on her Stateside profile all along.

Last January, it emerged she had retained the services of her close friend and former agent Nick Collins, her business manager Andrew Meyer and Hollywood power lawyer Rick Genow, while her business interests were quietly relocated to the discreet state of Delaware.

Seemingly encouraged by Winfrey, who had attended their wedding along with Collins,the couple resolved to make Archie’s birth their first step to making inroads with their growing and seemingly impregnable Stateside fan base.

In March last year, a little over a month before Archie’s due date, they hired former Hillary Clinton aide Sara Latham as their new head of communications, seen by Buckingham Palace as an “offensive” move to create greater independence.

Fiercely bright, hugely experienced and with impeccable connections leading all the way to the White House, Latham’s first move was to ensure Meghan and Oprah’s mutual friend, Gayle King, the lead anchor on CBS’ This Morning breakfast show, won a coveted spot in the press pool for Archie’s introduction to the world at Windsor Castle.

King (65), who attended Meghan’s New York baby shower in February last year, had been given unrivalled access to the couple for a documentary about their new arrival, and is even understood to have stayed at Frogmore Cottage the weekend before Archie was born.

Harry and Meghan hoped the move would kick-start their plan to forge their own path; instead, it put them on a collision course with Buckingham Palace.

Told they could not conduct lengthy interviews with the US media without reciprocating with British broadcasters, the couple felt “handcuffed”. That perhaps goes some way to explaining why, after stepping down as senior royals, they went on to announce last month that they would no longer co-operate with a number of British tabloids.

Even the timing of Harry’s impromptu press conference announcing Archie’s birth was designed with a US audience in mind.

The incident sowed the seeds for what became a widening chasm with the British press that appeared to fly in the face of the monarchy’s famous motto: “Never complain, never explain.”

Four months later, the world witnessed Harry and Meghan’s frustrations play out publicly during their African state visit in October. Having already issued a statement warning that his wife was “falling victim to the same powerful forces” as his mother, the late Princess Diana, Harry’s tensions with the media were running high on the tour.

First, he snapped at a Sky News reporter for asking a question as he walked to his car. Then the couple gave an interview to ITV’s Tom Bradby in which they laid bare their anguish, with Meghan revealing she could no longer adopt the “British stiff upper lip”.

In what was perceived as a barb at her royal relatives, she added: “Not many people have asked if I’m OK.” The Palace was blindsided and furious that it overshadowed a taxpayer-funded trip.

In recent weeks, insiders say the pair “have done as they wish”, backing multiple good causes “on their own terms”. Yet in the immediate term, their post-royal strategy has been hampered by Covid-19.

They have had to put their plans for the new not-for-profit organisation Archewell on hold, along with other projects they had hoped would cement their place as two of the world’s leading philanthropic influencers.

There is also the small matter of finding a permanent place to live, with their house hunting in Pacific Palisades stalled by the global pandemic.

On May 9, Harry recorded a video on what should have been the opening day of this year’s Invictus Games in the Netherlands, admitting that “life had changed dramatically”.

It came after reports that he missed the army life, and Vanity Fair quoted friends saying the prince felt “rudderless” and missed his friends and family.

Clearly, it has been a tough few months for everyone, but as they celebrate two years of marriage, Harry and Meghan must be hoping it will not be much longer before they make their long-held American dream a reality.

