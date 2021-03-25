Twitter’s problem with women: Why are female A-listers like Chrissy Teigen quitting the app?  

Leaving Twitter shouldn’t be a news story. It’s usually treated with a collective eye-roll, as someone flounces off-line grandly announcing their departure before scurrying back a couple of days later to comment on the latest scandal. It’s even more tiresome when celebrities say they want privacy, only to return once it’s time to flog their latest album, or cookbook, or film.

But the departure this week of Chrissy Teigen seems different. It feels like it has the potential to be the start of a mass exodus. After 10 years on the site and with a whopping 13.7 million followers, Teigen had earned her stripes as the queen of Twitter, but it seems she had eventually become tired of the draining daily discourse.

Explaining her decision to close her account, she said the site had changed her as a person, but “no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively”. Tellingly, she remains on Instagram, the preferred social media app for many high-profile women.

Teigen is not the first celebrity and certainly won’t be the last to quit Twitter. Singer Lizzo and actress Kelly Marie Tran are among the high-profile users who have called it a day after being the target of persistent online abuse.

Expand Close Lizzo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lizzo

But with Teigen leaving, might it be time for Twitter to actually sit up and take notice; and ask themselves why their most entertaining women are flocking elsewhere?

For many years, Chrissy Teigen had a symbiotic relationship with the social media site. A TV personality and erstwhile cook, she boosted her popularity and built a brand around being straight-talking and relatable. She was a star who actually engaged with her followers, who effectively stepped off the celebrity Mount Olympus and was ready to reveal the fuzzy end of the fame lollipop.

Whether it was demolishing her haters with savage comebacks or oversharing about her marriage to singer John Legend, to giving her opinions on everything from reality TV to awards ceremonies that she was attending, her account felt fresh and her voice felt authentic in a sea of artifice.

Expand Close Kelly Marie Tran / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kelly Marie Tran

Some might argue that because Teigen was reaping the ‘rewards’ of her Twitter popularity by leveraging her content and teaming up with various brands that she therefore had to suffer the dark side of the social media site too. That because she had a cookware line at Target it was fair game to threaten her with rape or have hundreds of anonymous accounts willing her to kill herself.

But celebrities on social media are a modern conundrum. While it can be momentarily fun to point out their hypocrisy in real time, from Gal Gadot’s tone-deaf Imagine video to every loathsome thing that Piers Morgan tweets, is it really all such harmless fun?

Expand Close Gal Gadot / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gal Gadot



Our rage at celebrities has never been more white hot. There is growing animosity between the so-called ‘Blue Checks’ (those who have been verified by Twitter) and the rest of the ‘normal’ folk.

Twitter has made celebrities so accessible it has reduced them to avatars rather than humans. We’ve gone from wanting to torture them for a lark on I’m A Celebrity to being able to directly attack them online.

Expand Close Piers Morgan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Piers Morgan

The recent Caroline Flack documentary shown on Channel 4 demonstrated how during her brief tenure as an X Factor host, she faced a weekly avalanche of messages telling her how ‘horrendous’ she was and people’s ‘desire for her to die’.

Expand Close Caroline Flack / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Caroline Flack

These same accounts proclaimed the message to ‘Be Kind’ after the presenter’s tragic death. Closer to home, Virgin Media’s Six O’Clock Show host Muireann O’Connell deactivated her account as “it just wasn’t fun anymore”.

The presenter had grown tired of having to explain irreverent, spontaneous remarks and being deliberately misconstrued by trolls to start an argument.

Expand Close Murieann O’Connell / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Murieann O’Connell

Twitter has become a space where many users waste their days scrolling through the timeline as if patrolling a neighbourhood, waiting for the opportunity to pounce on a public figure and hold them up to mob scrutiny.

There is a difference between being held accountable for a deliberately hateful tweet and being ‘cancelled’ for something that has been wilfully misinterpreted. And this mob pile-on has become a form of entertainment.

2fm DJ Ciara King has also tired of the antagonistic atmosphere of the site as a woman. “If I mess up on air, if I get something wrong, people (especially men) will call me out on Twitter, if I mess up in a tweet, men will go out of their way to point it out.

“When I first came to RTE 2FM, there were comments about my appearance, which were tough to take especially being launched on a national stage (My eyes were too big, seemingly).

“I don’t really comment on anything anymore, the site is a cesspit of people with their own agenda and narcissistic tendencies that I don’t need in my timeline. Once I leave the media sphere, I’m gone from Twitter for good. I actually can’t wait to delete it off my phone.”

Expand Close Ciara King / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ciara King

It’s difficult to pinpoint when Twitter moved from being a smart, fun place where women could shoot the breeze on all kinds of matters without fear of being abused or set upon for having an opinion.

If women are not being attacked for the most innocuous of posts (perhaps they didn’t enjoy that superhero movie or disliked a certain game, God forbid they have an opinion on sport) they are being harangued in their DMs by creepy men who think it’s perfectly fine to comment on their looks, weight, body, or sexuality by virtue of that woman just being an online presence.

To be a visible woman online in any way is to be a target for harassment. This harassment is frequently far worse for trans women or women of colour.

“I find it hard to believe that Twitter is incapable of effectively cutting down on such harassment,” says writer, comedian and podcast host Molly Mulshine.

“But the harassment is clearly too much for some people, which is probably why Twitter’s user growth has slowed down so much. For many people, the potential for toxicity outweighs the potential benefit of using the site.

“It seems like Twitter cares more about letting trolls function freely than they do about keeping big users like Chrissy Teigen. This doesn’t seem like a great way to remain relevant and promote growth. I only stay on the site because I’m a verified user, so it makes me look more important than I am. I would’ve quit long ago if it weren’t for that.”

In a post on Instagram, Teigen said she believed that the app was doing its best to combat online abuse. “I want to say that this is absolutely NOT Twitter’s fault,” she wrote. “I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying, and honestly, it’s not the bullying!!”

And it is true that the app is working to sort out harassment issues. They are hoping to roll out a ‘safety mode’ feature soon that will automatically block accounts that appear to break Twitter rules and mute accounts that use hateful language.

But it remains to be seen how this will be received by those who are overly concerned with certain types of ‘free speech’.

It also might be too little, too late for others given the amount of daily harassment some accounts are subjected to and the volume of accounts that specialise in hate speech that have been allowed to fester for so long.

It may be a step in the right direction, but for many women, Twitter remains an unwelcoming place. And it will be even less fun without Chrissy Teigen.