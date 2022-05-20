| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

This is why I hate to love The Kardashians

With the current state of the world at the moment, one thing many of us are looking for is escapism. The Kardashians provide just that

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in New York. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Expand

Close

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in New York. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in New York. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in New York. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Furvah Shah

As I open up my laptop to watch yet another episode of The Kardashians in hopes of seeing the aftermath of an argument between Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick, and how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are dealing with co-parenting, I take a moment to reflect and question myself slightly.

Since I was a young teen, I’ve followed the ins and the outs of the famous family – I can name the 11 grandchildren of Kris Jenner off by heart, and can even attempt to explain how Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian were both once step-parents to the same child.

Most Watched

Privacy