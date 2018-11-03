There is a seriously intriguing royal scandal happening you probably don't know about

If not, then congratulations, you don’t read Hello! Magazine, but let me tell you that you are missing out on a royal news scandal worthy of the column inches it’s getting in glossy magazines.

Princess Tessy is a 32-year-old former army corporal from humble beginnings who met Prince Louis when they were both 19, became pregnant and then had a quickie wedding in 2006 a few months later. He refuted any succession rights for himself and any of his children because of the scandal which ensued.

But, Tessy is also a woman of superior intellect, who speaks four languages fluently and is now representing herself in her ongoing divorce case in London. Proceedings began last year, but the former couple are locked in a battle about the division of their assets after an unknown sum she requested was denied by Louis, who hails from one of the wealthiest royal families in Europe.

Louis of Luxembourg kissing his wife Tessy in Luxembourg on September 29, 2006. (Photo by Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

You see, the cause of this ongoing dispute isn’t just money, but part of a larger narrative for Tessy to reclaim her life after royalty. At home, she is fighting off claims that she’s a “gold digger”, as one Belgian tabloid referred to her as, before adding that “she’ll always remain the daughter of a roofer”.

The article was published last year and still, she is fighting for her financial survival, the details of which cannot be made public as ruled by a judge handling the case.

For 11 years, the couple lived in matrimonial bliss, raising their two children Gabriel (12) and Noah (11) - together and Tessy worked full-time in the charity sector in London, with a focus on outreach and education for young women. This passion for humanitarianism dates back to her time as a corporal in the Luxembourg army, working on NATO peacekeeping missions, a role which she left in 2004, two years before she married Louis.

“I like to challenge the status quo, especially in male-led environments in order to encourage other women to do the same. This creates diversity, opportunity and equality in the workforce,” she told RoyalCentral.co.uk of her mission to Kosovo.

No stranger to the rigors of royal rules, Tessy hasn’t just lost palace access in her divorce, which she was granted because of her husband’s “unreasonable behaviour”, but also her diplomatic status and she is fighting to keep the Kensington home where she has lived for the last number of years.

Princess Tessy of Luxembourg leaves the High Court in London. Prince Louis of Luxembourg, a member of a European royal family, separated from Princess Tessy, is embroiled in a fight over money with his estranged wife in Family Division of the High Court

The ongoing battle has been picked up by outlets around the world, with London-based reporters filing from the courtroom, and after 12 months of a divorce decree de nisi, it is still ongoing. It was reported last year that Louis threatened to drag the case out “for years” if Princess Tessy did not settle, a claim which he denied to the judge.

Earlier this week, one website ran a story highlighting that she spent her birthday crying in her wedding dress, at least according to Instagram.

“Tears of joy! Surprise dinner, my sons, great food—- amazing b day!!! Thank you all who came to make my b day dinner so special,” she captioned a photo of herself in a white lace dress, wiping tears away as she was presented with a birthday cake.

While she has yet to say why she has chosen to represent herself, a particularly bold choice in the face of Louis’ influential attorneys, but she did address Mr Justice McDonald in English in an hour long summation pleading her case.

In 2016, she described her divorce as “one of the most difficult situations I have ever faced” and made the heartfelt revelation that she previously miscarried a child. “I cried for years over these two situations.

“We have a very balanced family dynamic. My sons’ father and I make sure that they remain children as long as possible and receive and experience all the love and fun other children receive, too,” she told - of all places - RoyalCentral.co.uk.

Prince Louis and Princess Tessy of Luxembourg with their children pose after the Christening ceremony of Princess Amalia at the Saint Ferreol Chapel in Lorgues on July 12, 2014 in Lorgues, France. (Photo by Didier Baverel/Getty Images)

“We have helped our sons to grow up to be confident, informed, happy, engaged and kind little gentlemen. We are very proud of them.”

Mr Justice MacDonald is determining how assets will be split between them.

