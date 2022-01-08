| 4.7°C Dublin

The same people who made Molly-Mae famous are now tearing her down – and that’s not fair

Sarah Fewell

'We elevate people like Molly-Mae, despite being aware that their perspectives aren't very well informed'

'We elevate people like Molly-Mae, despite being aware that their perspectives aren’t very well informed'

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague has been condemned by practically the entire internet after a clip from her December interview on the Diary of a CEO podcast circulated this week. The 22-year-old influencer claimed that “you’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.”

Molly-Mae’s comments have sparked anger and now the same people that made her famous are tearing her down. Undoubtedly, when claiming she “worked her absolute a**e off” and that “everyone has the same 24 hours in the day”, she truly believed she was being inspirational. But the issue runs deeper and requires acknowledging that social inequality is fact and the playing field is far from level.

