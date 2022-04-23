| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘The fear for me this time was bigger than at any stage before, because this is probably the most personal stand-up I’ve done’

Back on the comedy circuit for the first time in six years, Patrick Kielty talks about exploring his father’s murder in his new stand-up show, the challenges of a united Ireland and that ‘weird’ Oscars slap

Patrick Kielty. Picture: Carrie Davenport Expand
Patrick Kielty. Picture: Carrie Davenport Expand
Patrick Kielty. Picture: Carrie Davenport Expand
Patrick Kielty with his wife, Cat Deeley. Picture: Karwai Tang Expand

Close

Patrick Kielty. Picture: Carrie Davenport

Patrick Kielty. Picture: Carrie Davenport

Patrick Kielty. Picture: Carrie Davenport

Patrick Kielty. Picture: Carrie Davenport

Patrick Kielty. Picture: Carrie Davenport

Patrick Kielty. Picture: Carrie Davenport

Patrick Kielty with his wife, Cat Deeley. Picture: Karwai Tang

Patrick Kielty with his wife, Cat Deeley. Picture: Karwai Tang

/

Patrick Kielty. Picture: Carrie Davenport

John Meagher Twitter Email

A youthful looking Patrick Kielty, basking in bright sunlight, pops up on Zoom. “Are we both doing the bedroom dance?” he inquires. He is sitting in what looks like an attic bedroom, a scrupulously tidy one, and jokes that a Lego or dinosaur-wielding child could burst through the door at any moment.

Along with his wife, TV presenter Cat Deeley, and their two sons, Milo and James, Kielty has recently moved into a new house in London, and he is still getting his bearings.

Most Watched

Privacy