The fairytale is over for now as Matt Damon - the unlikely hero of the pandemic - finally leaves Ireland

Matt Damon, the ‘nicest guy in Hollywood’ who turned out to be Ireland’s unlikely pandemic hero, has spent the last three months carrying the weight of morale for the nation.

His unlikely stay has become a source of much-needed escapism with just the right amount of surreal during one of the most unsettling times in history.

Everyone – or, at least those within a 2km radius – would leave lockdown with a Matt Damon story.

When early reports began circulating that Damon was ‘stuck’ in Dalkey, the jewel in Dublin’s coastal crown, it seemed almost too good to be true. He had been in town for pre-production of ‘The Last Duel’, a star-studded medieval drama also featuring Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

But while most of the team travelled to their respective homes as lockdown measures were implemented around the world in March, Damon stayed in the ‘fairytale’ setting, armed with in-house teachers already hired to tutor his children while he was on set. The five-bedroom property, owned by Eddie Irvine, boasts a sauna and plunge pool and can be rented for a mere €7,000 per week.

Ischia, Eddie Irvine's luxury villa at Sorrento Road

Ischia, Eddie Irvine's luxury villa at Sorrento Road

In the intervening days, US president Donald Trump banned travel between the US and Europe, then deemed the ‘global epicentre’ of Covid-19. Damon waited it out in Ireland, armed with all the tools needed to cope with an indefinite time in quarantine.

Not since Katie Holmes made a surprise visit to Avoca in Monkstown had south Dublin experienced such celebrity-induced hysteria.

“This is one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever been,” he told morning show hosts Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly, presenters of ‘Fully Charged’ on local radio station Spin 1038, in his only interview.

"I’m with my whole family, I’ve got my kids, and we have teachers with us because we were planning on missing school for about eight weeks. So, we’ve got what nobody else has, which is actual live human beings teaching our kids. The schools are all shut down back home and all the kids are doing remote learning.

"So, we feel guilty, we’ve got this kind of incredible set-up in this place, it’s just absolutely gorgeous.”

Damon’s decision to give an in-depth video interview with Spin, on the back of a committed one-man campaign by Mr O’Toole, was telling of itself.

Showbiz hacks the country over were deep into their contact books trying to find out something – anything – about what Matt Damon was doing here, but it was the youth-oriented station that landed the biggest entertainment interview of 2020.

Even the ‘New York Times’ became as fascinated with his transition into life as an honorary Irish citizen, sending one of its reporters to the proverbial wolves that is the Dalkey Residents Facebook group in search of information.

Star gazing: Jessica (9) Ashleigh Berry (11) meet Hollywood actor Matt Damon on a Dalkey beach

Star gazing: Jessica (9) Ashleigh Berry (11) meet Hollywood actor Matt Damon on a Dalkey beach

"Every time I've been in the car, I've been listening for the number and it's never come up again,” Damon said, adding that he learned about the campaign after hearing them on radio one day.

"She's like, 'You're such an idiot, just look up their number, you don't have to wait for them to say it.'"

It was, at Bono’s behest, that he said he had to “track them down” because the campaign had “gone on too long”.

The pièce de résistance of Damon-in-Dalkey, however, is encapsulated in a now-viral picture of him wearing a baseball cap, his signature smile and carrying a SuperValu bag on the beach.

There would be no designer beach bag, or anything of the sort. Instead, he made use of what’s in the house in defiance of how it might look, like all Irish mammies before him.

While Damon may have become the unlikely national treasure, a feat achieved by Barack Obama and Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick before him, it’s hard not to see SuperValu as the silver medallist in the round-the-clock coverage.

Not long after a picture of their multi-functional bag for life was published in nearly every newspaper around the world, every week there was a new picture of him leaving his local branch.

Matt Damon and SuperValu became 2020’s unlikely power duo.

Pictures this morning show Damon and his family boarding a private jet from Dublin Airport, meaning this ‘fairytale’ sojourn has come to a drawn-out end, but ‘The Last Duel’ still needs to film and it’s hard to imagine a world in which he won’t be making an in-person appearance for the eventual unveiling of his statue.