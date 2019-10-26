The day that changed my life: Amy Huberman on visiting Auschwitz with her father Harold

With a career as illustrious as Amy Huberman’s, one can pinpoint many life-changing days. There’s the day she won her first IFTA award; the day she was commissioned to write her first television series, Finding Joy; the day she met — and subsequently married — Brian O’Driscoll and, of course, the days when she became a mother to Sadie, six, and Billy, four. But ask her to pinpoint one key moment and she talks about the day in 2003 when she visited Auschwitz with her father Harold, whose Jewish heritage made the visit all the more impactful.

“I went with my cousins, who I didn’t know very well at the time, and my Uncle Alf, who’s older than my dad and a veteran of the Second World War. Uncle Alf was a rear gunner [a crewman on military aircrafts who protects the tail of the plane]. Only one out of every three men would return alive from those missions — my uncle went on 72 and he’s still going strong!”

The Huberman family left Poland in 1910 and joined millions of disenfranchised Jews around the world, before settling in London, effectively as refugees. In the early 1970s, Amy’s father decided to move to Dublin “on a whim”, then met and married her mother, Sandra, in 1975. In 1979, when Amy was born, they settled in Cabinteely, south Dublin.

Like most Irish families of the time, the Hubermans went to Mass every Sunday, during which time her father would visit the closest bretzel bakery to buy bagels, making Polish recipes that had been passed down through generations of the family. Her father wasn’t particularly religious, but he understood the value of expressing his Jewish culture in their home.

Sixteen years ago, when Amy was living in London, she reconnected with the other side of her family, who had remained in England and now lived in Golders Green. There seemed no more appropriate time to visit Auschwitz, the former concentration camp in Oswiecim, Poland, where at least one million Jews were murdered under the Nazi regime.

They flew together alongside other members of London’s Jewish community, including a Rabbi. “The Rabbi was a survivor of the camp; that was incredible. I had a moment where I was speaking with him and I felt like a fraud,” she said. “I told the Rabbi, ‘I feel like I’m looking at this through the eyes of my father,’ and he said, ‘Not really. If you have Jewish blood, you’re a survivor.’

“I was enjoying my hedonistic, wild and free days in London, and so that day at Auschwitz was pivotal for me for so many reasons. Not only to share that with my dad, but I fully recognised the privilege of growing up in Ireland and not questioning my freedom, because I’d never had to.

“My Jewish heritage was something I knew very little about — it was always the other side of me. I didn’t know many other Jewish people when I was a kid,” she recalls. “It was always this ‘other thing’ in my life, but visiting Auschwitz brought my history closer to me.”

After visiting Auschwitz, Amy connected with her Jewish cousins and began joining them for Friday night Shabbat.

“We moved so many times when we were kids. My mum said dad could just sell a house and move and it didn’t ever bother him,” she says. “I asked him recently if it was because of his history, and the history of Jewish people being displaced, that he didn’t feel an emotional attachment to places. He agreed.

“A lot of that was because he felt really grateful for personal freedom. When I realised the true value of that, it was a big game- changer for me.

“My dad is now 81 and not particularly well, and my uncle is 97. I’m trying to get to know as much as I can before their stories are gone.

“Their stories of hope and resilience put my life into perspective,” she says.

“Before I went to Auschwitz, I was more afraid of failure and now — maybe it’s with age as well — I want to have as many experiences as I can. I feel very lucky to be able make choices.”

Amy’s father is now battling Parkinson’s disease but he still retains that same zest of life with which he raised her.

“He can’t hold a pen to write, but he can paint watercolours in a way he never did before. He has the survival gene. When he comes up against a brick wall, he finds a way around it.”

Amy Huberman & her father Harold Huberman

Orla Barry

Paralympic medallist and European champion

Orla Barry. Photo: Luc Percival/Sportsfile

Orla Barry, a 29-year-old from Ladysbridge in East Cork, is a Paralympian superstar: she has a bronze medal for the discus throw from London 2012, a silver medal from Rio 2016 and an additional seven medals from European and World Championships over the years.

"I was born with both legs but I didn't have kneecaps or shin bones so I wouldn't have been able to support my weight," she explains. "When I was 11 months old, we amputated and I was walking before my second birthday with artificial legs."

Orla's parents, Tom and Nuala, instilled in her from an early age the importance of adaptability, a crucial tool in her arsenal for sporting success.

But none of her achievements would be possible without her realising her athletic gift 10 years ago, when she took part in her first athletics competition in Co Kilkenny when she was nine years old.

"That's where it started for me," she says. "I gave everything a go - I tried track and field, all the throwing instruments like shot put, discus and javelin, and I came away from the discus knowing I would definitely go back.

"After my first competition, I came away wanting to immediately try the next one. I had spent the days with older athletes and hearing them speak about their own training routines - like competitions abroad and warm weather training - I somehow started to instantly mentally prepare for the Paralympics."

In her sport, the three major titles that can make or break a career are the European Championships, the World Championships and the Paralympic Games. And before she reached double digits, she was mapping out a plan to get herself to those three events.

"At 14, I went to my first Europeans and, at 15, I was at my first World Championship. I don't know if I was bit naive or young, but it takes time to develop to being a top-level athlete. I can't overstate how important it is to build your own self-confidence. It took a long time for me to do that."

In 2012, at the age of 22, Orla won her first major championship when she took home gold at the Europeans.

"I had built it up so much in my head - it looked so big and I just needed to break that mental seal and believe I could do it. Once I broke it, that was it. I've never missed a podium finish since.

"There's an awful lot to be said for just getting on with it," she continues. "Everyone has challenges in life. If we all rolled around saying 'poor me', we'd never achieve what we want. "I wasn't brought up to be any different from my brothers and sisters - they had chores, so I had chores. When my parents had a child with a disability, I'm sure it was confusing for them for the first few weeks - especially because I was the first child to ever be born like that in Ireland, and they didn't have anyone to talk to who'd been through it, too. They had this big decision to make: 'will we or won't we amputate? If we do, will it work? If we don't, will we be sorry?'

"They only had doctors to talk to and would have loved to have spoken to other parents about what they did, what worked for them and regrets they may have had. I think when they made that decision, they adopted that attitude of, 'This is the decision we've made, and we're going to make the most of it'.

"A lot of people say, 'You're the Olympic girl,' but I'm not. I'm a Paralympian, not an Olympian. I'm a Paralympic medallist. I'm proud of that. I'm proud of the fact that I have a disability and didn't let it get in my way... The only way you can cope with a disability is to adapt. And I'm proud that I was able to adapt."

Sabina Brennan

Neuroscientist and psychologist

Sabina Brennan

For a significant portion of her acting career, Sabina Brennan was best known for her portrayal of Tess Halpin on Fair City. The show's popularity turned out to be a blessing and a curse at first for Sabina, before later becoming simply a blessing. After working on the programme for nearly two years, her agent pointed out that most Fair City actors tended to be typecast in Ireland's already small acting pool and advised it would be wise to diversify into something new until producers - and the public - had stopped asso­ciating her with that particular part.

"I knew I wasn't good at sitting around doing nothing and that tended to be the hardest part about acting for me," Sabina says.

"It's hard to do nothing. So I rang Trinity [College Dublin] about a psychology course which looked interesting. They said that was the last day for applications for full-time mature students. I had about 40 minutes to put together a personal statement, then take the entrance exams and wait to see if I'd be called for an interview. I'd never been to university before. I had done my Leaving Certificate at 16 and went straight to work after that."

Part of Sabina's motivation to pursue psychology was driven by her son, Darren, who has dyslexia and wasn't being given the appropriate resources in school to allow him to thrive in his educa­tion. Prior to that, she'd been exploring academic research in order to better understand her son's condition and ways to improve his learning experience.

"The school system was completely failing him. I couldn't stand by and watch it happen," she says. "When I was on Fair City, I started working with him on his reading and I found academic papers to try and make sense of it myself. He had a diagnosis under the dyslexia umbrella, but he had issues around sequencing and planning and organising. I was told that he should consider leaving school at the age of 14 and learn a trade."

But not only did her son thrive in secondary school, successfully completing his Leaving Certificate; he went on to study Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) and from there, a degree in medicine.

Having jumped through all the necessary hoops for entry to the course, Sabina began the journey which would lead to the day that changed her life. She fell in love with psychology and academia and, as an added bonus, it just so happened that she was naturally gifted at analysing the human brain.

"I absolutely loved it," she says. "I turned into this complete and utter nerd and I would read everything I could get my hands on, oftentimes even before the lectures had covered the subject. For me, it wasn't a huge change from acting: I was an actor because I'm inter­ested in human behaviour. Theatre was never my thing, but I loved film and television because it was all about the discovery - figuring out what makes a person tick - and so the study of psychology became a dream.

After finishing her psychology undergraduate degree, she was awarded a scholarship for a PhD in the area of cognitive ageing.

Sabina's specialty is now dementia studies, an area she found herself "drawn into". She is actively involved with the Alzheimer Society of Ireland and is a global leader in the field of better brain health. In 2018, she published her first book, 100 Days To A Younger Brain.

Sabina says that through her work in brain health, she has found her 'ikigai', a Japanese word which is considered to be the source of value in one's life. It's the reason you get out of bed in the morning, your raison d'être.

She cites the Japanese Okinawa islands, which has the largest population of centenarians in the world.

"People [there] have found their purpose and so they keep working right up until the end," she says. "They have found their 'ikigai' and I feel I have found mine."

