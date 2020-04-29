The celebrity guide to coping with pregnancy in lockdown

Aside from the bundle of joy you receive at the end, there’s not much to be said for pregnancy, is there?

Constipation, puking (that can happen anywhere, at any time), swollen ankles, semi-incontinence — and now self-isolation has been thrown into the mix.

For women who are struggling with pregnancy cravings and their ever-changing bodies, the coronavirus is having a very real and devastating impact on their pregnancy journeys.

Women are now being forced to labour on their own, with many maternity hospitals banning partners from the delivery suite in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus. Couple that with the added concern of bringing a baby into a pandemic and it is easy to imagine the stress and uncertainty many pregnant women are facing. And that also extends to our celebrity counterparts.

So, how exactly are our favourite celebrity mums-to-be coping with pregnancy in lockdown?

Vogue Williams

She may have recently announced that she’s expecting her second child with her husband Spencer Matthews this summer, but no pregnancy or self-isolation period will stop this mom-to-be from spreading positivity. Taking to her Instagram, the TV presenter who is five and a half months pregnant said: “All of a sudden I feel very pregnant! I’m trying as much as I can to embrace my changing body but it’s not easy.

"I feel a lot bigger this time and it’s true what they say, girls make you wider, and wowza that water retention is something else. I’m also not into having my bump out at all, last time I was all about the crop top and this time I’m not even sure I’ll wear a bikini in the summer. The best thing about a second pregnancy is that you don’t have much time to think about it, which actually makes it easier. So Theodore my gorgeous boy, thank you for taking up every second of my day!”

She also revealed that the best thing to come out of self-isolating is “the amount of time I’m getting to spend with T and Spen”. Vogue has admitted she does have days where she struggles. “I had a bit of an off-day yesterday but I think we all need to accept that will happen but stay positive and the following day will feel easier... sending love to everyone,” she wrote on Instagram.

Lauren Pope

Lauren Pope (37), just recently revealed she is expecting her first child with millionaire boyfriend Tony Keterman. Abiding to strict lockdown rules the TOWIE star has been ensuring fans she’s keeping safe and well.

“What a strange time for us all, I’m going to be doing exactly what has been suggested & reduce contact as much as poss & it sounds like a lot of you are also doing the same.”

She then urged concerned mums to message her for support.

“Feel free to keep messaging if you’re worried or feeling alone — there are so many of you that haven’t even announced you’re pregnant yet so feel like you can’t talk to anyone else about what’s going on.

“I’ll try to repost as much up-to-date official info I come across over on my stories, & of course keep replying to you on here... No better time to all pull together & be there for each other. Stay safe,” she said.

Millie Mackintosh

The reality TV star is expecting a baby girl with husband Hugo Taylor, and like Vogue Williams, she is turning to exercise to help her cope. When she’s not giving fans a tour of her newly renovated house, she’s posting at-home workouts. Sharing a photo of her blossoming baby bump on Instagram, she wrote: “Staying safe and staying active has never been easier. Full body, prenatal home workouts by @bodybysimone have made me feel super strong in preparation for my baby girl’s arrival. It’s been so useful to me these last few weeks and surprisingly I haven’t missed the gym at all!”

Katy Perry

If you regularly have to ask yourself what day is it you’re not alone, Katy Perry is with you. The singer is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom and recently admitted she has lost all sense of time. Sharing an adorable photo of herself eating a pickle at her kitchen counter wearing a pink jumper with the words, “How soon is now?” written across the top, she wrote: “wHaT dAy Is It Even #stayhomeclub.” Katy has been encouraging her fans to self-isolate and stay at home.

Sheridan Smith

The Gavin and Stacey star is expecting a little boy with her fiancé Jamie Horn but sadly, the actress won’t be able to attend any more ultrasounds for the foreseeable future due to lockdown. Sharing a 3D-scan of her son on Instagram, she revealed: “I’ve just been told that I won’t see this little face for a while now because of lockdown, so thought I’d share his beautiful chubby chops with you guys to cheer me up. So grateful we got to @tummy_2_mummy & @donna.grant.75033 for these pics a few weeks ago, I can look at them every day now till he’s born. Hope everyone is doing ok during this crazy time.”

Ciara

Sheridan isn’t alone. RnB star Ciara is also facing similar heartache. The day after she revealed she was expecting a baby boy with her husband Russell Wilson, she revealed she had to FaceTime her husband during an ultrasound since partners are now banned from doctor’s appointments in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“The life of a pregnant woman in Covid-19 Era is very interesting...” she tweeted, adding, “We don’t hear to much about US during this time.”

America Ferrera

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera appreciates the struggles pregnant women are going through. So much so that the actress, who’s pregnant with her second child with husband Ryan Piers Will, shared a heartfelt note on social media, alongside a photo of her growing baby bump, writing: “As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now.

“And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances,” she wrote. “Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power.”

“Hang in their [sic] pregnant mamas!” she added. “We got this.”

Dee Koppang

Fans were delighted when Dee Koppang announced that she was expecting her first child with TV juggernaut Dermot O’Leary. Now that the couple are enjoying some quality time together during lockdown, the TV producer and director said she has turned to online shopping and is in an “isolation online rabbit hole.” Sidestepping the baking and knitting trends, the mum-to-be is using her time at home to buy gizmos and gadgets for the baby, as well as an adorable babygrow she bought during a round of “#isolationbabyshopping” and proudly showed off on social media.

Rachel Bloom

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star recently welcomed a daughter with husband Dan Gregor, but is still reeling from the experience.

“She’s here. She’s home,” Bloom began her Instagram post on April 1.

“As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming Covid storm.”

Bloom shared that she and her baby are now at home resting.

“The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers,” the new mom wrote.

“Thank you thank you thank you. Brb, gonna go get to know the person who came out of my vagina,” Bloom added.

Nikki Bella

Former WWE star Nikki Bella who revealed her pregnancy in January has opened up about her disappointment about missing out on so many pregnancy milestones. The American reality TV star who previously dated John Cena said: “I imagined getting pregnant forever and I had to cancel my baby shower. Anything fun that you do that you get so excited for your first time pregnant, I had to cancel, and that really bummed me out. Just going to classes with Artem, and now we’re going to do everything online, or even going out and shopping for a baby and grabbing lunch. Just everything we do is from the computer.

“Hopefully maybe I do get [a baby shower] right before [I give birth], but it’s been hard not getting all those first things,” she added.

Maggie Grace

Spreading love and positivity, the Taken and Lost actress announced on Instagram she and her husband, Brent Bushnell, are expecting their first child this summer. “In the midst of these uncertain times, we’ve been blessed with a joyful reminder of what’s most important. Our first little one will be joining us this summer. Sending love to you and your families, may you stay safe and healthy.”

Herald