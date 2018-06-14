#TBT: The iconic WAGs of the 2006 World Cup
It's almost impossible to choose a favourite picture from 2006.
There was a multitude of mugshots from then it-girls Lindsay Lohan, Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton and POCO denim wasn't even a glint in Pippa O'Connor's eye. Most importantly, though, it was the year that elevated the 'WAG' to dizzying new heights. Coleen Rooney (nee McLoughlin), Cheryl Tweedy and Victoria Beckham's noughties glamour caused such a stir that they were banned from future world cups and the restrictions are still in place troday.
The Beckhams and Rooneys are still together, despite claims of infidelity and constant speculation about the state of their respective marriages, but Cheryl ditched ex-husband Ashley Cole in 2010 after four years of marriage and one very embarrassing tighty-whitie sexting scandal.
But, we'll always have the memories, won't we? This week, we combed through the archives to remind ourselves about the furore of the England team's other halves and the year that saw the only action I'm interested in on the sidelines.
Victoria Beckham, former Queen WAG, hung up her crown in 2013 when David retired from football, her time in Germany was among the most memorable, particularly because it was during her long-extensions and Daisy Duke phase.
Here she is with Hermes Birkin #1 of the trip, which naturally match her white short shotrs.
Birkin #2 to coordinate with her caramel top.
A pair of oversized grasshopper sunglasses? Check. Gaudy diamond watch by very noughties jeweller Jacob & Co? Check. Acrylic French nails? Check.
Soon, she shared the limelight with then up and comer Cheryl Tweedy, a woman who, at the time was engaged to Ashley Cole and particularly fond of flared jeans and never met a baker hat she didn't like.
Only a 2006 girl could hold their head exceptionally high wearing a camouflage Von Dutch hat, denim cut-offs and colourful bow heels.
Now the undisputed WAG queen, Coleen, who was then still just engaged to childhood sweetheart Wayne, availed of the finest technology available 12 years ago - a Sony Cybershot digital camera, her hand weighed down by her €250k diamond engagement ring.
It would seem anyone who was anyone owned a pair of denim shorts paired with sky-high heels. Extra points to Coleen for also incorporating a jazzy studded belt.
What kind of summer day would it be without a pair of capri pants? Coleen McLoughlin doesn't want to know.
Online Editors
