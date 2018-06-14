TBT: The iconic WAGs of the 2006 World Cup

There was a multitude of mugshots from then it-girls Lindsay Lohan, Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton and POCO denim wasn't even a glint in Pippa O'Connor's eye. Most importantly, though, it was the year that elevated the 'WAG' to dizzying new heights. Coleen Rooney (nee McLoughlin), Cheryl Tweedy and Victoria Beckham's noughties glamour caused such a stir that they were banned from future world cups and the restrictions are still in place troday.

(L to R) Singer Cheryl Tweedy and Victoria Beckham attend the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Group B match between England and Trinidad and Tobago at the Frankenstadion on June 15, 2006 in Nuremberg, Germany. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The Beckhams and Rooneys are still together, despite claims of infidelity and constant speculation about the state of their respective marriages, but Cheryl ditched ex-husband Ashley Cole in 2010 after four years of marriage and one very embarrassing tighty-whitie sexting scandal. But, we'll always have the memories, won't we? This week, we combed through the archives to remind ourselves about the furore of the England team's other halves and the year that saw the only action I'm interested in on the sidelines.

Victoria Beckham, former Queen WAG, hung up her crown in 2013 when David retired from football, her time in Germany was among the most memorable, particularly because it was during her long-extensions and Daisy Duke phase. Here she is with Hermes Birkin #1 of the trip, which naturally match her white short shotrs.

Cheryl Tweedy (L) and Victoria Beckham take their seats prior to the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Quarter-final match between England and Portugal played at the Stadium Gelsenkirchen on July 1, 2006 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham is seen in the stands at Nuremberg's Franken Stadium before the start of the opening round Group B World Cup football match between England and Trinidad and Tobago, 15 June 2006. AFP PHOTO / DDP / JOERG KOCH Birkin #2 to coordinate with her caramel top. Victoria Beckham returns to her seat during the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Round of 16 match between England and Ecuador played at the Gottlieb-Daimler Stadium on June 25, 2006 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) A pair of oversized grasshopper sunglasses? Check. Gaudy diamond watch by very noughties jeweller Jacob & Co? Check. Acrylic French nails? Check.

Cheryl Tweedy arrives at her hotel on June 22, 2006 in Baden Baden, Germany. England will next play Ecuador in the last 16 on June 25, 2006 in Stuttgart. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham is seen in the tribune after to the World Cup 2006 quarter final football game England vs. Portugal, 01 July 2006 at Gelsenkirchen stadium. AFP PHOTO DDP/Jochen Luebke Soon, she shared the limelight with then up and comer Cheryl Tweedy, a woman who, at the time was engaged to Ashley Cole and particularly fond of flared jeans and never met a baker hat she didn't like. (L to R) Singer Cheryl Tweedy and Victoria Beckham attend the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Group B match between England and Trinidad and Tobago at the Frankenstadion on June 15, 2006 in Nuremberg, Germany. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Only a 2006 girl could hold their head exceptionally high wearing a camouflage Von Dutch hat, denim cut-offs and colourful bow heels.

Coleen Rooney uses her digital camera at Nuremberg's Franken Stadium before the start of the opening round Group B World Cup football match between England and Trinidad and Tobago, 15 June 2006. AFP PHOTO / ADRIAN DENNIS

Cheryl Tweedy arrives at her hotel on June 22, 2006 in Baden Baden, Germany. England will next play Ecuador in the last 16 on June 25, 2006 in Stuttgart. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) Now the undisputed WAG queen, Coleen, who was then still just engaged to childhood sweetheart Wayne, availed of the finest technology available 12 years ago - a Sony Cybershot digital camera, her hand weighed down by her €250k diamond engagement ring.

Coleen Rooney uses her digital camera at Nuremberg's Franken Stadium before the start of the opening round Group B World Cup football match between England and Trinidad and Tobago, 15 June 2006. AFP PHOTO / ADRIAN DENNIS It would seem anyone who was anyone owned a pair of denim shorts paired with sky-high heels. Extra points to Coleen for also incorporating a jazzy studded belt.

Coleen Rooney walks to her hotel on June 23, 2006 in Baden-Baden, Germany. England will play Ecuador on 25 June, 2006 in Stuttgart for a place in the quarter finals. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Coleen Rooney walks to her hotel on June 23, 2006 in Baden-Baden, Germany. England will play Ecuador on 25 June, 2006 in Stuttgart for a place in the quarter finals. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) What kind of summer day would it be without a pair of capri pants? Coleen McLoughlin doesn't want to know. Coleen Rooney walks past a water fountain at the Europa theme park on June 29, 2006 near Baden Baden, Germany. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Online Editors