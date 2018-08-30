TBT: Irish celebrities' Electric Picnic style through the years

While today's Irish celebrities prefer a more streamlined look which assimilates flawlessly within their Instagram feed, in days gone by, it wasn't always so picture perfectly. But we're here to rewind the clock a few years and enjoy some familiar faces' festival style during the annual pilgrimage to Stradbally for Electric Picnic.

Let's talk a walk down memory lane, shall we?

Lorraine Keane in 2010

Lorraine Keane at Electric Picnic in 2010

Claudine Keane in 2009

Claudine was 2009 chic for that year's Electric Picnic.

Joan Palmer and Claudine Keane in 2016

Joan Palmer and Claudine Keane at Electric Picnic in 2016

Roz Purcell in 2014

Model, Roz Purcell at Electric Picnic in 2014. Photo: Damien Eagers

Evanna Lynch in 2011

Evanna Lynch at Electric Picnic 2011

Amy Huberman in 2011

Amy Huberman at Electric Picnic in 2011

Holly Carpenter in 2015

Holly Carpenter at Electric Picnic in 2015

Holly Carpenter and Cian Healy in 2013

Jess Langan, Cian Healy and Holly Carpenter at Casa Bacardi at Electric Picnic in 2013

Leo Varadkar in 2016

Leo Varadkar at Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois in 2015.

Wes Quirke and Rosanna Davison in 2016

Pictured are Rosanna Davison and husband Wes Quirke

Laura Whitmore in 2014

Laura Whitmore at Electric Picnic in 2014

