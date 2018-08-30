#TBT: Irish celebrities' Electric Picnic style through the years
Thank goodness for the archives.
While today's Irish celebrities prefer a more streamlined look which assimilates flawlessly within their Instagram feed, in days gone by, it wasn't always so picture perfectly. But we're here to rewind the clock a few years and enjoy some familiar faces' festival style during the annual pilgrimage to Stradbally for Electric Picnic.
Let's talk a walk down memory lane, shall we?
Lorraine Keane in 2010
Claudine Keane in 2009
Joan Palmer and Claudine Keane in 2016
Roz Purcell in 2014
Evanna Lynch in 2011
Amy Huberman in 2011
Holly Carpenter in 2015
Holly Carpenter and Cian Healy in 2013
Leo Varadkar in 2016
Wes Quirke and Rosanna Davison in 2016
Laura Whitmore in 2014
Online Editors
