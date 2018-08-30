Style Celebrity Features

Thursday 30 August 2018

#TBT: Irish celebrities' Electric Picnic style through the years

Thank goodness for the archives.

While today's Irish celebrities prefer a more streamlined look which assimilates flawlessly within their Instagram feed, in days gone by, it wasn't always so picture perfectly. But we're here to rewind the clock a few years and enjoy some familiar faces' festival style during the annual pilgrimage to Stradbally for Electric Picnic.

Let's talk a walk down memory lane, shall we?

Lorraine Keane in 2010

epVIPIrelandImage66742.jpg
Lorraine Keane at Electric Picnic in 2010

Claudine Keane in 2009

VIPIrelandImage52388.jpg
Claudine was 2009 chic for that year's Electric Picnic.

Joan Palmer and Claudine Keane in 2016

ep29470164215_eee21053b1_c.jpg
Joan Palmer and Claudine Keane at Electric Picnic in 2016

Roz Purcell in 2014

epn003.jpg
Model, Roz Purcell at Electric Picnic in 2014. Photo: Damien Eagers

Evanna Lynch in 2011

epVIPIrelandImage81270.jpg
Evanna Lynch at Electric Picnic 2011

Amy Huberman in 2011

epFFIG.jpg
Amy Huberman at Electric Picnic in 2011

Holly Carpenter in 2015

Holly-Carpenter.jpg
Holly Carpenter at Electric Picnic in 2015

Holly Carpenter and Cian Healy in 2013

epjess-langan-cian-healy-and-holly-carpenter-at-casa-bacardi-at-electric-picnic.jpg
Jess Langan, Cian Healy and Holly Carpenter at Casa Bacardi at Electric Picnic in 2013

Leo Varadkar in 2016

2016-06-19_lif_22022109_I1.JPG
Leo Varadkar at Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois in 2015.

Wes Quirke and Rosanna Davison in 2016

EPOrchardThievesSun14_2.jpg
Pictured are Rosanna Davison and husband Wes Quirke
 

Laura Whitmore in 2014

429c326d3e886854791a7ba1b936b0cd.jpg
Laura Whitmore at Electric Picnic in 2014
 

Online Editors

