#TBT: 12 of the best Irish celebrity makeovers
There's no time like the present to reflect on the past.
Spring has sprung, as they say, and it's that time of the week where we comb through the archives to remember some of familiar faces as they were known in the good old days (largely the noughties). Here are some of the best makeovers from our favourite celebrities. Just use our slider tool to see a side by side comparison.
Let's take a stroll down memory lane shall we?
Amy Huberman
Claudine Keane
Pippa O'Connor
Caitriona Balfe
Nicky Byrne and Georgina Ahern Byrne
Donal Skehan
Eoghan McDermott
Dáithí Ó Sé
Georgia Penna
Joanne Larby
Roz Purcell
Laura Whitmore
Online Editors
