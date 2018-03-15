Style Celebrity Features

Thursday 15 March 2018

#TBT: 12 of the best Irish celebrity makeovers

#TBT: (L to R) Suzanne Jackson, Claudine Keane, Daithi O Se and Pippa O'Connor
Independent.ie Newsdesk

There's no time like the present to reflect on the past.

Spring has sprung, as they say, and it's that time of the week where we comb through the archives to remember some of familiar faces as they were known in the good old days (largely the noughties). Here are some of the best makeovers from our favourite celebrities. Just use our slider tool to see a side by side comparison.

Let's take a stroll down memory lane shall we?

Amy Huberman

Claudine Keane

Pippa O'Connor

Caitriona Balfe

Nicky Byrne and Georgina Ahern Byrne

Donal Skehan

Eoghan McDermott

Dáithí Ó Sé

Georgia Penna

Joanne Larby

Roz Purcell

Laura Whitmore

