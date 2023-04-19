| 10.6°C Dublin

Splits, schism and sabotage: The War of the British royal family has taken a new twist

Sean O'Grady

The story goes that King Charles, dithering between alienating Meghan or Kate, ended up annoying the pair of them instead

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex waving to members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Chris Jackson/PA) Expand

Is there really never going to be ceasefire, let alone a peace settlement, in the War of the Windsors?

Even the coronation of Britian’s King Charles has failed to stem the flow of rumours about splits, schisms and sabotage. Or, rather, this looming event, with its global audience of 100 million, seems only to have heightened the tensions, and provoked more skirmishes between the combatants.

