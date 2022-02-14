| 6.7°C Dublin

Spare a thought for Kanye West this Valentine’s Day

Victoria Richards

Kanye, mate, we’ve all been there. And we’re sorry that it hurts – particularly on days like today

&lsquo;Ye&rsquo; seems firmly stuck in the dark, reeling, painful first stages of the breakdown of his marriage Expand

I think we can all identify with Kanye West. We’ve all had painful break-ups; most of us will have been through (and recognise) the stages of grief involved with loss: from shock and denial, pain and guilt, anger and bargaining, loneliness and reflection – right through to the other side, where you start to see things in colour again.

The thing is, Kanye – or “Ye” as he’s now known – seems firmly stuck in the dark, reeling, painful first stages of the breakdown of his marriage to Kim Kardashian; and seeing it play out on social media is like watching a car crash, except the car is driven by a billionaire, and the road is Instagram, and that final, fatal patch of ice is shaped like Pete Davidson.

