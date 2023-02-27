| 7.2°C Dublin

So long, bad boys — we are now in the era of Hollywood's Mr Nice Guy and the Irish are leading the way

Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan are leading the charge of decent guys in Tinseltown

Barry Keoghan at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Expand
Paul Mescal and his family with Ryan Tubridy at RTE One's The Late Late Show. Photo: RTE Expand
Paul Mescal with Zendaya at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello Expand
Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon, and Brendan Gleeson at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Expand

Kirsty Blake Knox

Gone are the days when leading men had to have a streak of badness to them. Terms like ‘hellraisers’, ‘ladykillers’ and ‘bad boys’ were associated with many screen men such as Richard Harris, Jack Nicholson, James Cagney, Sean Penn, and the Brat Pack. In recent years there has been a significant sea change, and the Irish leading men heading over to Tinseltown for the 95th Oscars appear to be the antithesis of all that. In fact, they could largely be categorised as ‘Lovely Lads Altogether’. Complete dotes. The sort of people your mother wouldn’t have a bad word said about. We are in the era of Mr Nice Guy leading men. These men are bringing their grandparents to chat shows (Paul Mescal on The Late Late), and their babies to red carpet events (Barry Keoghan at the BAFTAs with his son Brando). They are modest, polite and gracious in interviews and are applauded online when they are seen doing decent things — Mescal persevering through an interview ‘as Gaeilge’ or rushing back on the red carpet to pose for a selfie. They are in touch with their emotions. “Fellas like us like to talk about our feelings,” Colin Farrell told The Guardian this year.

Paul Mescal and his family with Ryan Tubridy at RTE One's The Late Late Show. Photo: RTE

