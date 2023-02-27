So long, bad boys — we are now in the era of Hollywood's Mr Nice Guy and the Irish are leading the way

Gone are the days when leading men had to have a streak of badness to them. Terms like ‘hellraisers’, ‘ladykillers’ and ‘bad boys’ were associated with many screen men such as Richard Harris, Jack Nicholson, James Cagney, Sean Penn, and the Brat Pack. In recent years there has been a significant sea change, and the Irish leading men heading over to Tinseltown for the 95th Oscars appear to be the antithesis of all that. In fact, they could largely be categorised as ‘Lovely Lads Altogether’. Complete dotes. The sort of people your mother wouldn’t have a bad word said about. We are in the era of Mr Nice Guy leading men. These men are bringing their grandparents to chat shows (Paul Mescal on The Late Late), and their babies to red carpet events (Barry Keoghan at the BAFTAs with his son Brando). They are modest, polite and gracious in interviews and are applauded online when they are seen doing decent things — Mescal persevering through an interview ‘as Gaeilge’ or rushing back on the red carpet to pose for a selfie. They are in touch with their emotions. “Fellas like us like to talk about our feelings,” Colin Farrell told The Guardian this year.

This is quite a shift given that for ions ‘difficult men’ — who were moody but magnificent — have been idolised on screen and in literature (Vicomte de Valmont in Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Rochester, and all those debauched Regency rogues in Jane Austen). Reckless and bad behaviour off screen was once sold to audiences as charisma or box office appeal. But in a post-MeToo world, the idea of a leading man careering around, not thinking about anybody but themselves, isn’t exactly a selling point. In fact, there are now lots of buzzwords for those traits; ghosting, gaslighting, and plain old narcissism.



There has been a definite recalibration. "Although we are some time away from the MeToo moment, there has been a drip feed of stories coming through from the past,” Dr Anthony McIntyre of UCD’s Film Department says, pointing towards last year's reports that Tom Hardy had been antagonistic towards Charlize Theron on the set of Mad Max Fury Road. “There has been a movement away from allowing leading men to get away with this behaviour and I think the pendulum has swung the other way and actors are celebrated if they are courteous, [and] polite”.



These days, actors behaving badly does not add to a sense of excitement — it undermines their appeal. Will Smith loafing Chris Rock in the face caused his popularity to plummet with audiences; when James Corden shouted at wait staff for not making his wife’s egg yolk omelette to her liking, he got slated for it.

For the Academy, it’s imperative they champion 'good guys' as it helps with the Oscars’ much needed image rehabilitation. Nowadays, leading men need to showcase different traits; sensitivity, openness, the ability to pull off a mullet a la Paul Mescal. In many ways, Colin Farrell embodies the ‘before and after’ of Hollywood’s bad boy persona. When he shot to fame he was viewed as a bit of a rogue; there were the parties and the leaked sex tape, and a succession of dud films — Miami Vice, and Alexander. Then he took a step away from the showbiz carousel, did a lot of yoga, got sober and the roles changed. His Oscar campaign has emphasised this change, and his self-awareness of his past. He and Jamie Lee Curtis spoke about their respective addiction stories in a Variety Fair interview. “Life is very ridiculous,” he said. “I don’t know why or how I’m on the right side, so far, of wrong.”

For the Academy, it’s imperative they champion 'good guys' as it helps with the Oscars’ much needed image rehabilitation.

In recent years, the Academy has been accused of sexism, racism and giving awards to some performers and producers who turned out to be truly unsavoury characters. “The academy itself is increasingly aware of its own missteps in the past. The big thing hovering over this year's awards season is The Slap,” Dr McIntyre says. “You get the sense… [that] if someone wants to be a serious contender then they’ve got to not say anything overly provocative that will cause too many ripples.”

On top of all this, the hellraiser mantle must be an extremely heavy and destructive one to carry. Richard Harris spoke about it being a persona he wheeled out rather than an accurate reflection of who he was. By the end of his life, it seems to have been something of an embarrassment for him. Being a Nice Guy is much more sustainable. As an audience member I also find it a relief. Lord knows there are tons and tons of examples of toxic masculinity out there. We don't need any more of it on the big screen. It’s about time nice and decent lads got attention for being just that — nice and decent.