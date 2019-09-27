Style Celebrity Features

Friday 27 September 2019

Sinead Ryan: 'The timing of Princess Beatrice's engagement news proves royals are canny politicians'

A picture released by Buckingham Palace of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whose engagement has been announced
A picture released by Buckingham Palace of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whose engagement has been announced
A picture released by Buckingham Palace of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whose engagement has been announced
Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whose engagement has been announced today, attending the wedding of singer Ellie Goulding to Caspar Jopling
A picture released by Buckingham Palace of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whose engagement has been announced
Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer in the grounds of Buckingham Palace after announcing their engagement in February 1981
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, boyfriend of Princess Beatrice, arriving at York Minster for the wedding of singer Ellie Goulding to Caspar Jopling Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Portrait Gala at National Portrait Gallery on March 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Portrait Gala at National Portrait Gallery on March 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his daughters Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (L) and Britain's Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)
Standing to attention: William and Kate’s more formal pose. Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive ahead of the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel on May 18, 2019 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The Duke of York and Princess Beatrice arriving to attend an early church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Princess Beatrice with her family Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie on a family holiday in 1999.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2018 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Sinead Ryan

Sinead Ryan

Whenever the UK Government finds itself in a bit of a political pickle or where a ‘Look! Over there …’ moment is required, it often resorts to wheeling out members of the royal family to provide a bit of distraction or to smooth over troubled waters abroad

The royal household itself may be above politics, but they’re also canny politicians themselves.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

So, news of Princess Beatrice’s engagement couldn’t come at a better time. There’s no doubt the Yorks' eldest daughter and beau Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are in love – although some cynics might suggest 10 months’ dating isn’t quite long enough to know, but Bea’s parents were at pains to point out in their congratulatory statement that they had “watched the relationship develop with pride”, with the groom’s parents reminding us they had known Beatrice “for most of her life”.

That said, with the bride-to-be’s father Prince Andrew in all kinds of turmoil following the death of paedophile (and close friend) Jeffrey Epstein, not to mention the car crash that is Brexit hurtling toward a cliff, there’s never a bad time to issue a good news story – and a royal wedding is as cheery and innocuous as you can get.

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his daughters Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (L) and Britain's Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his daughters Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (L) and Britain's Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)

Fresh from Meghan Markle’s tumultuous addition to the family it was probably hoped the Buck House soap opera would calm down for a while; certainly the shenanigans surrounding her wedding were more attention than the House of Windsor would normally want.

But ‘Edo’ has quite the colourful history for an incoming spouse which will now be dutifully examined before the pair trip down the aisle sometime next year. The 36-year-old not only has a former fiancée, but a toddler son in his life, which at least makes this marriage, no less than the Sussexes, modern.

The royal family isn’t a fan of ‘modern’. They prefer tradition, custom, convention. Couples actually falling in love before getting hitched is a novelty, started with Queen Elizabeth herself. Before that, dynasty, political ties and suitability were far more coveted virtues.

There’s plenty of form in scandal-covering using royal packaging. 2010 saw students rioting in the streets, the EU teetering on financial collapse and fallout over British complicity in the torture of ex-Guantanamo prisoners … so Prince William finally doing the right thing by Waity Katie after a decade together was just the ticket to get everyone looking elsewhere.

His mother Diana found herself engaged in 1981 (there’s little evidence she knew it was coming having only met Charles a handful of times alone), amid a background of riots in Brixton, Thatcherite cuts and a nasty re-shuffle and the controversy surrounding Bobby Sands’ death in Long Kesh.

And in November 2017, on the very day Harry joyfully rolled out Meghan to meet her future public, a ‘secret’ Brexit dossier had just been leaked with damning evidence of post-Brexit destruction. Coincidence, obviously.

November 28, 2017: The world's most eligible bachelor Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce their engagement to the world after a 16-month long-distance relationship. The photographs were set in the palace's White Garden, aka the Sunken Garden, which is a memorial dedicated to celebrating Princess Diana's life. Photo: Getty
November 28, 2017: The world's most eligible bachelor Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce their engagement to the world after a 16-month long-distance relationship. The photographs were set in the palace's White Garden, aka the Sunken Garden, which is a memorial dedicated to celebrating Princess Diana's life. Photo: Getty

With political events getting ever more chaotic, distractions have never been needed more. A secondary royal wedding may not be enough.

One small detail in the official statement may have been missed by all but the very eagle-eyed. It referred to Beatrice’s parents as ‘The Duke and Duchess of York’. They have been divorced well over twenty years now, so Fergie’s title is technically Sarah, Duchess of York rather than ‘The’ (definite article) Duchess of York. If that sounds pedantic, well then, welcome to the annals of styling etiquette.

Why does it matter? Well, there have been rumours circulating that the pair – who term themselves ‘divorced together’ … might actually be considering getting re-married.

Look! Over there …

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photographs in the State Apartments of St James Palace on November 16, 2010.
Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photographs in the State Apartments of St James Palace on November 16, 2010.

Online Editors

Related Content

Independent Style

Also in this section