'She's absolutely perfect' - Rosanna Davison overjoyed with arrival of baby girl

It’s been a long road for her – but Rosanna Davison finally welcomed her new baby girl.

Herself and husband Wes Quirke said they were “completely overwhelmed with love and gratitude” as they reached the end of their tough surrogacy journey.

Today saw them welcome in a beautiful baby girl, whom they have named Sophia Rose Quirke.

In an emotional post, the former Miss World said: “And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true.

