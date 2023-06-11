Rosanna Davison: ‘Now women know our value is more than our cup size. Or how we look in underwear’

Twenty years after winning Miss World, the model is in a new phase. Now a mum of three after multiple traumatic miscarriages, she reflects on her despair at feeling her body was ‘broken’, Noughties’ lads’ mag culture, and the joy of being able to give their daughter’s Ukrainian surrogate a safe haven from her war-torn homeland

"Before I had children, I spent a lot of time escaping from my own reality of not having a family, and escaping from the idea that, at the age I was at, I should have a family. And escaping from people asking me those awkward questions."

Liadán Hynes Today at 03:30