Rosanna Davison: ‘Now women know our value is more than our cup size. Or how we look in underwear’
Twenty years after winning Miss World, the model is in a new phase. Now a mum of three after multiple traumatic miscarriages, she reflects on her despair at feeling her body was ‘broken’, Noughties’ lads’ mag culture, and the joy of being able to give their daughter’s Ukrainian surrogate a safe haven from her war-torn homeland
Liadán Hynes
In July 2009, I went on a three-day road trip with Rosanna Davison, driving around the coast and through the midlands with a photographer in tow. The idea was to meet as many people and attend as many events as possible, and Rosanna would then write about her experiences for Life.