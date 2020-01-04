Rob Kearney and Jess Redden: how Ireland's most eligible bachelor became one half of a reluctant power couple

In the case of Irish celebrities, an affiliation which rugby players seem to particularly detest, few can be seen as more reluctantly famous than Rob Kearney and his new fiancée Jess Redden.

Together for six years, their relationship has had all of the razzmatazz of a showbiz pairing without ever going too far, and gossip columnists have been kept plenty busy putting their investigate hats on in trying to capitalise on the couple's popularity with the public.

They began dating when she was a 21-year-old university student at UCD, while he was approaching the height of his sporting fame at age 28. How they met is still a mystery to the public, something done very much by choice; in part because of his well-established disdain for publicising his personal life and presumably an element of feeling duty bound to protect the young woman with whom he had fallen in love.

At 21, Jess was thrust into national headlines, then a psychology graduate wise beyond her years thanks in part to a health scare when she was admitted to Blackrock Clinic for two weeks due to kidney failure; an experience which spurred her on to pursue a degree in pharmacy.

“Gradually I got better, I was given antibiotics but it was scary at the time, but that’s when I really valued my own health. I hadn’t really thought about it much until then.”

“That reinforced the importance of health for me. People think that pharmacists, the traditional role is just dispensing medicines. But they do so much more,” she told The Irish Sun in 2016.

“I think being part of a team that manufactures a drug that can save millions of people’s lives is just like I’d love that.”

It motivated her to treat her health with respect, almost as if it was a full-time job from which there could be no days off. She threw herself in the gym - and now she runs a successful side hustle as a fitness and wellness influencer - and recently finished her five-year degree in pharmacy from the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland.

In the early days of their relationship, she was dazzled by the twinkling lights of fame and dabbled in modelling, although she packed it in after just a few jobs, one of which required her to pose in lingerie for a department store and in which she refused any interviews. She was the ‘big draw’ by the PR team at the time, who run the Valentine’s Day photocall annually, but realised soon that saying little or nothing was enough to still guarantee coverage.

Jess came to fame during an interesting time in celebrity culture: the increase in blogs and entertainment websites masquerading as legitimate news sources means even those with the slightest hint of fame are deities. Their every move covered, their every outfit assessed and their every selfie analysed within an inch of its like.

She posts a picture in a bikini on holidays and the Instagram likes translate into clicks for another website, she wears the same Self Portrait dress that overtook social media in 2016 and suddenly, she’s a style icon. She enjoys the type of recognition which requires very little outward work and has managed to work the best of both worlds.

Over time, when Rob gave rare interviews not related to sport and when Jess became more comfortable in the spotlight, the happy couple shared tidbits about their life together, giving insight into the goings on behind the gates of the plush Ranelagh home they share.

Until Jess, Rob’s most high profile relationship was with British actress Susie Amy (who has nothing but positive praise for her ex all these years after their split), but he was cautious not to over-share details of their three-year romance.

Jess has been savvy enough to utilise fame on her terms; becoming a leader in Ireland’s #FitFam and landing some lucrative spon-con to support her during her final years of studies at the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland.

“Fitness is one of my great loves in life, it gives me so much energy and it clears my mind, allowing me to focus on my day,” she said in a blog for The Happy Pear. “I think keeping fit and being active instils such a positive attitude in yourself.”

As far as sound bites go, there are no big magazine interviews, no pizza-themed photocalls, no turns on Dancing with the Stars; both are leaders in their respective industries with potential for those levels of power couple-dom so rarely seen in Ireland.

She suffers from the dreaded headline introduction as ‘Rob Kearney’s girlfriend’ or the no-longer-acceptable WAG, but has weaponised that influence for her own personal success.

In the past, Amy Huberman was quick to denounce the internalised misogyny in using the term 'WAG', describing it as “derogatory” and deriding from the female partner’s individual - and separate - successes.

“The word WAG is about putting women in their place,” she said in 2015. “I just think it’s a tacky word and it’s lazy labelling. Like we can’t function unless we compartmentalise women into categories.”

Growing up as a digital native, Jess has had the opportunity to analyse the advice given both publicly and privately by those who have done it before her, has empowered Jess to tackle fame on her own terms.

If trolls will attack her for being too skinny, she’ll take on body shaming as a cause; not bandwagon-hopping on the growing body positivity movement, but adding real-life experience to an important conversation about the ways in which we use social media.

“If you’re too big or too thin, you can’t win. There is no such thing as perfect anyway. I don’t like attention and I don’t like . . . I don’t like being spoken about. Anything you can bring that benefits other people; I’ll be more inclined to do it. There is no need for people to be talking about me and my personal life,” she said when asked about the comments at the time.

More recently, they were forced to deny split rumours - the perils of keeping a low profile when each half of the couple is gainfully employed and doesn’t seek out attention unless it’s aligned with a charitable cause of personal investment.

But news of their engagement - a joyful occasion with or without the pizazz of celebrity - will elevate their reluctance to manage growing fame. There will be the inevitable inundation about wedding preparation questions, analysis of their eventual choices and then of course, the dress!

In the meantime, heartfelt congratulations to a genetically blessed young couple in love - a narrative everyone can get behind.

