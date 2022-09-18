| 9°C Dublin

Racing trainer Jessica Harrington: “I have a short fuse, but if I have a little tantrum it is over and done with. I never bear grudges”

The professional racing trainer talks about her country childhood and growing up with horses

Jessica Harrington: 'It&rsquo;s not a glamorous job, but I love it.' Picture by Frank McGrath Expand

Jessica Harrington: 'It’s not a glamorous job, but I love it.' Picture by Frank McGrath

Ciara Dwyer

Jessica Harrington (75) is a renowned Irish horse trainer who has been in the profession since the age of 40. She lives and works in Commonstown, Co Kildare, and has three daughters and a son.

Three words that describe yourself.

