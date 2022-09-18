Racing trainer Jessica Harrington: “I have a short fuse, but if I have a little tantrum it is over and done with. I never bear grudges”

Jessica Harrington (75) is a renowned Irish horse trainer who has been in the profession since the age of 40. She lives and works in Commonstown, Co Kildare, and has three daughters and a son.

Three words that describe yourself.

My daughter described me as mad, driven and fun.

What were you like growing up?

I was pretty outgoing. My brother, John, was just a year older than me, so we did everything together. We had dogs. I had a country life and was happy to have it.

We were brought up around horses and as far as I can remember I could always ride. My father rode and played polo, and my mother rode too. My Irish-born father used to trade horses. He was retired out of the British army and then he was a farmer.

Which parent do you take after the most?

I’m more like my father. I can have a short fuse, but always if I have a little tantrum it is over and done with. I never bear grudges. If you are going to give out to someone, give out to someone — and then it is finished.

What drives you?

I’ve always been ambitious and I’ve always wanted more. If I win one race, I want to win another race. I like to succeed but I enjoy life. It’s also about the journey. I love the plan. With wanting to win, there is always massive disappointment along the way.

Video of the Day

How do you cope with disappointment?

Like everything in life, you get on with it. I always reflect on what I could have done better but I don’t dwell on it.

You came late to horse training. How so?

Up until 40 I was riding and looking after the family and doing bits. I was always involved in horses and a bit of training, but nothing to the extent that I’ve ended up now.

How would you describe your job?

I get sent young horses by owners and breeders. They could be jump horses or flat horses. They come in and they get broken through. Then it’s the training of them. You exercise them every day. We have good riders, and they progress. If you get them before they turn two, it’s amazing how they change. Like children, some grow up quicker than others, and some are gangly. Some run quick and some don’t. Horses are individuals. They all have different quirks and that feeds into how you train them and get the best out of them.

What is so special about horses?

They are just lovely animals. The majority of them are very kind.

Do you still ride?

I stopped riding out every day about six years ago. I suddenly realised I like to be on the ground, looking at the horses instead of being on top of them.

What have horses taught you?

They are great levellers. You could be up on top of the world one day and the next day, you think that everything is going wrong. They keep you grounded.

Best advice you were given?

Go with your gut instinct.

Best advice you give?

Think positive. You’ve got to be optimistic.

What’s the biggest misconception about horse

people and the horse world?

People think that it’s very glamorous and that you dress up. In reality, it’s a lot of early mornings and cold, bad weather. It’s a lot of hard work and disappointment. You work 24/7. With horses, you can’t shut the door on Friday and open it on Monday and say, “Hi, did you have a good weekend?” They have to be fed and watered and mucked out. It’s not a glamorous job, but I love it.

How did motherhood change you?

You become less selfish, you have to think of other people — and you can’t hand them back.

What do you do for laughs?

I’ve got some good friends. We started walking with our dogs during Covid and we stayed walking. I try to walk every evening. I had a new knee in January but it’s great now.

jessicaharringtonracing.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​