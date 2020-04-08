| 11.6°C Dublin

Q&A with Mary Kennedy: 'I'm very proud of the adults my children have become'

Mary Kennedy is a Dublin-born teacher who became a television presenter at RTÉ. Her final job at the national broadcaster was co-presenting Nationwide . She has four adult children - two sons and two daughters - and one grandson. Recently retired from RTÉ, she last appeared on our screens on Dancing with the Stars. Mary lives in Dublin.

What's your earliest memory?

I remember having picnics with my siblings and cousins in the back garden. We would sit on a rug and my mother and my aunt would bring us out banana sandwiches and Ribena.

