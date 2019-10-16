Princess Diana's enduring legacy displayed on William and Kate's picture-perfect Pakistan tour

It would be hard for even the most staunch anti-royalists not to appreciate the emotional investment the Cambridges are making in this tour; recreating photo opportunity after photo opportunity to promote the late Princess Diana's enduring legacy. Diana visited Pakistan three times in her life and the Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former cricketer considered her a close friend. She also visited the region just three months before she died in 1997.

This year has been a trying one for the British royal family, in particular with William and Harry, both of whom are leaning into their mother's legacy, both for the undoubted personal satisfaction from walking quite literally in her footsteps and the additional benefits of bolstering her popularity with a new generation.

Since arriving in Pakistan on Sunday night - Kate in an ombré dress by Catherine Walker - she has displayed the sort of sartorial expertise that inspires confidence in her ability to effectualise diplomacy. The assessment of royal attire can be easily dismissed as fashionable frivolity, but one step wrong can inspire backlash and a few savvy choices can secure an easy win in the eyes of the public.

Diana, Princess of Wales walks with bare feet as she covers her head with a headscarf during a visits to the Badshai Mosque on September 25, 1991 in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

Messaging of the trip has been that Britain is a "key partner and friend" to Pakistan and Kate, arguably the world's most effective high-low dresser, has been reflecting those values in her wardrobe. She has spent much of her downtime in a contemporary take on the traditional salwar kameez, which pairs a loose tunic with trousers.

For the first day of activities, she wore a blue floral kurtaw with similar pleated trousers underneath by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan and a pair of €25 nude buckle heels from New Look. During the evening festivities at an event hosted by Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, in Islamabad, it was time for William to showcase his own style power.

Kate opted for a glittering forest green gown by Jenny Packham, her long-time preferred designer, it allowed the duke to shine in a similarly hued traditional sherwani buttoned coat by Karachi-based designer Naushemian.

By the following morning, their early start made for other Diana comparisons. When the royal couple arrived at Chitral, they were greeted with traditional hats, the same which were worn by the late Princess of Wales in 1991, prompting a flurry of side-by-side images for fans following the tour through traditional and digital media outlets.

Kate, donning a silk brown skirt, leather waistcoat and brown suede boots by Really Wild; once again chose accessibly priced accessories. Throughout much of the three-day trip, the Duchess of Cambridge has been championing Pakistani brand Zeen, whose earrings average at less than €10.

It's of little surprise that her stylish experimentation is back in the headlines as she has brought her "secret weapon" with her to Pakistan: her long-serving stylist and former assistant Natasha Archer, who has just returned to work from her maternity leave.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is welcomed as the Duke and Duchess arrive by helicopter on October 16, 2019 in Chitral, Pakistan. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/Getty Images)

“Tash has spent hours combing through look books with Catherine ahead of the tour and compiling a really beautiful and practical tour wardrobe,” a source told Vanity Fair. "There are between one and three outfits planned for each day so that the duchess has options.” Tash will also have been responsible for photographing every outfit and wrapping it in colour coded tissue paper.

For the Cambridges' meeting with Mr Khan at his residence in the capital, William reminisced about meeting him during his cricket days, speaking of his political ambitions more than 20 years ago.

The duke told how everyone laughed at a gathering in Richmond-upon-Thames, south-west London, in 1996 when Mr Khan announced his ambition of becoming prime minister to William and his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

The former international cricketer was a friend of Diana, who had taken the young duke to visit him and his then wife, Jemima Goldsmith.

Recalling his younger aspirations of becoming a cricketer, Mr Khan said: "When I went with my mother to see a Test match, my cousin was playing and he scored a century and I told my mother I wanted to be a Test cricketer.

"I never realised how difficult it was to eventually become one.

"Similarly, when I told you that I wanted to succeed, I didn't realise it would take me 22 years."

Diana visited a cancer hospital in Lahore as a guest of Mr Khan and his then wife in May 1997 - just three months before she died.

At another event with schoolgirls, a group of young women told William they were "big fans of your mother".

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge leave after meeting Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at his official residence on October 15, 2019 in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Oh, that's very sweet of you," William replied.

"I was a big fan of my mother too. She came here three times. This is my first time and it is very nice to be here and meet you all."

Anglo-Pakistani relations might be the main focus of the trip, but global issues like climate change, which William in particular is often vocal of, is also dictating part of the agenda.

Isolated communities in the area have suffered from flash flooding in recent years as a result of the glaciers melting.

While in the Chitral valley, the couple are also due to explore a site damaged in severe floods in 2015, to meet the local community and hear how they are adapting their way of life in response to climate events.

Online Editors