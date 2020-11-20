‘Prince Charles gave me my first martini’: I’m a Celebrity star opens up about her relationship with Prince Edward, the Queen’s youngest son

West end star Ruthie Henshall has opened up about her on-and-off five-year long relationship with the Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex.

The actress spoke about the relationship, which was revealed in 2008, as it was kept a secret while they were together.

Speaking on tonight’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! On Virgin Media One, she said that Prince Charles gave her her first ever martini - and that she she was drunk when singing ‘I Dreamed A Dream’ from Les Mis to the Queen Mother.

"I'd never tried it before so I was fairly...I had two of them and I was like woah..

"[Queen Mother] Margaret, she goes: 'Yes, yes, oh sing us a song from that show you're in’ and I was in Les Mis at the time. So I sang ‘I Dreamed A Dream’ and I must have changed key three times because I was so pissed on martinis,” she said.

Ruthie also revealed that she had met the late Princess Diana, but didn’t recall much.

In conversation with fellow actor Shane Richie, she said that Diana was “lovely”.

"She was lovely. I don't remember an awful lot because Charles gave me my first martini.

"I met her a couple of times and one of my favourite times was we were at Balmoral, there was Diana, The Queen, Margaret, the Queen Mother, Charles, Edward, myself."

Speaking about Prince Edward, she said that she was very much in love with him.

"Lovely bloke. And I genuinely fell in love with him.

She said that she met him through her work in the theatre.

"He was a production assistant at Andrew Lloyd Webber's. And he then called me himself (Andrew) and he wanted me to play the lead in A Star Is Born. And Edward was my point of contact. He was the one who'd call me up and say you're rehearsing at 2 o'clock or whatever.

“And he said to me would you like to come to mine and watch the film of A Star Is Born with me and you can have some dinner. I was like what, at the Palace, is that where you live?”

She remembered going to Windsor castle for the first time and seeing the Queen sitting outside.

"He invited me to Windsor for the weekend as we're walking I'm seeing a table outside and there's people sitting round it and I'm thinking that looks like the Queen.

“I remembered my dad had said to me that if you ever meet the Queen he said you curtsy and call her ma'am. I grab her hand like this (she made a handshake), forget all about the curtsy and I'm like really really pleased to meet you, really pleased to meet you."

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here is airing every night on Virgin Media One and the full series so far of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is also available on Virgin Media Player.

Read More

Online Editors