P!nk pops into Temple Bar for a pint after electrifying performance at the RDS

After one of her most acclaimed live performances to date, P!nk enjoyed some well-deserved downtime in Dublin.

The 39-year-old singer took to the stage at the RDS on Tuesday night in a sold-out concert, electrifying fans with a roster of her greatest hits and new material. The gig, which sold out in a matter of minutes, was one of the most after of the year and also marked the beginning of her Beautiful Trauma tour.

She and husband of 13 years Carey Hart made the most of their time in Dublin, enjoying a quick pint of Guinness at The Temple Bar pub on Wednesday, before flying out to Cardiff where she will resume her touring tonight.

"So today we had the pleasure of having the lovely Mr & Mrs @pink stop by the pub to quench their thirst after Pink’s rocking show in Dublin last night on her #beautifultraumatour," a caption on The Temple Bar pub Instagram account read.

Pink on stage at the RDS .

"Ciere was super excited to meet them as you can see and said it was a pleasure to look after them. Thank you @pink for stopping by and being so lovely to all our staff. We look forward to seeing you again."

P!nk, whose real name is Alicia Moore, is believed to have stayed in the InterContinental Hotel for two nights, so chosen for the hotel's discreet entrance for visiting A-listers and dignitaries.

She joins a long list of well-known celebrities who have spent on Irish shores in recent weeks, including Jon Bon Jovi, Elton John, director Danny Boyle and Metallica.

Online Editors