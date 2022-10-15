Pierce Brosnan: ‘It takes a mighty man to stand in front of 200 people in a motion-capture suit which is very tight’

As befits a former Bond, Pierce Brosnan is speaking to me from beneath a palm tree. “Under my beautiful palms on the north shore of Hawaii,” he explains with quiet appreciation, before asking me how everyone is “back home”. He was in Ireland over the summer, shooting a movie in Belfast, and will return shortly to appear in an adaptation of Niall Williams’s bestseller Four Letters of Love.

First, though, there’s Black Adam, Brosnan’s first foray into the bright and brash world of superheroes, and part of the DC Extended Universe. “Over the years, I’ve often watched these movies,” he says, “whether it be Doctor Strange or The Avengers, and I’ve wondered who I would play in a superhero film, or would I be offered any at all. Then, one day, my agent called and said, ‘You’ve been offered the role of Doctor Fate.’ And I read it and I thought, ‘Why not?’”

Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson as an ancient Egyptian warrior who bursts into the present and begins a slow journey from villain to hero. “Doctor Fate is one of the oldest characters in the DC comic world,” Brosnan explains. “I think he goes back about 80 years. This is the first time he’s been brought to the screen, so I was honoured and excited to join this company of actors, and to work with Jaume Collet-Serra, and with Dwayne.”

Expand Close Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate in 'Black Adam' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate in 'Black Adam'

His character is, on balance, “a good guy. I think he was inspired, in part, by the archaeologist Howard Carter, so, you know, I did some research and read some of the comics, and then began to try and imagine myself as this man who is shackled to this helmet, and has the curse of that. He’s gatekeeper to this powerful artefact that foretells the future, and has great powers. I thought about who are the people like that in life today, and one of them is David Attenborough. I started to think of the voice and the character of Doctor Fate, and David’s voice resonated with me, and so began the journey.”

Adrift in the hi-tech world of superhero movies, Brosnan was required to wear one of those tight-clinging motion-capture suits. “That was a challenge,” he says, laughing. “It takes a mighty man to stand in front of 200 people in a motion-capture suit which is very tight.”

Not flattering? “Well, it depends on how you wear it, Paul, and having been well-versed in the theatre, I gave it full court press. And you know, I didn’t have to do any wire work like Aldis Hodge did, but I did have to wear the mo-cap suits, and I got away with it. Grace under pressure and all that.”

Johnson, he says, is a man enjoying his moment. “I’d never met him before, and we had a few days together here and there on the movie. He’s very affable and charming. He’s on top of the world with his career and his life, and he’s making the most of it.” The finished film, he says, is “big, bold; it’s a great ride, and Dwayne is a great presence in it”.

I’ve nothing but gratitude to have the good fortune, good luck, to still be making movies and enjoying the company of actors — I don’t know what else to do

Brosnan will turn 70 next year, but seems busier than ever. Retirement, one takes it, is not a word to throw around in his vicinity.

“No. I think it was Michael Caine who said actors don’t retire, the phone just stops ringing. I’m 69, and I’ve nothing but gratitude to have the good fortune, good luck, to still be making movies and enjoying the company of actors — I don’t know what else to do. And you know, at the moment, there’s four movies in the Can. There’s Black Adam, there’s The Outlaws, Fast Charlie, The Last Rifleman.

Video of the Day

“I enjoy my painting and my art, but I still very much love the world of actors and performance, and so you keep doing it.” Brosnan revived his passion for painting in the late 1980s, after his first wife, Cassandra Harris, was diagnosed with the ovarian cancer that would eventually kill her. It’s become a constant pastime, and in 2018, a portrait he did of Bob Dylan sold for €1.2m at a charity auction.

The thing that strikes you as you talk to Brosnan is how very Irish he sounds and seems. This is remarkable when you consider that he was 11 years old when he left Navan for Scotland, where his mother had established herself. He spent his teens in London, and emigrated to the US before he turned 30, yet a soft but strong lilt remains, and Brosnan has said, “My Irishness is in everything I do.”

Brosnan was still a baby when his father, Tom Brosnan, a Kerry carpenter, abandoned him and his mother. When he was four, his mother, May, moved to the UK to work as a nurse, and he was mainly raised by his maternal grandparents.

From the De La Salle Brothers, young Brosnan received the kind of robust schooling that passed for education in 1950s and 1960s Ireland. “They were a motley crew of fellows,” he recalls. “Oh, they were terrible. Not all of them, but the ones that were mangled were badly mangled.”

Expand Close Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in 'The World Is Not Enough' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in 'The World Is Not Enough'

When he moved to England, he was nicknamed “Irish” by most of his classmates, which made him feel like an outsider and perhaps explains his decision to double-down on his nationality. After school, he studied commercial illustration at Saint Martin’s School of Art in London, but always dreamed of working in movies.

He fell in love with acting while attending workshops at the Oval House in Lambeth, and later studied at the Drama Centre. His first real break came when Tennessee Williams cast him in a London production of his play, The Red Devil Battery Sign. His first film was The Long Good Friday, a London gangster classic.

“I remember I was working in the theatre, I was in the West End doing Filumena, a stage show, with Franco Zeffirelli, when I got a call about The Long Good Friday. They said, ‘Show up at Tooting Bec swimming baths. You’re IRA killer number 1.’ So that’s what I did, Daragh O’Malley and myself — he was killer number 2. I think we were interchangeable really.”

In his brief but powerful movie debut, Brosnan caught the eye playing the dark and swarthy terrorist nemesis of East End mobster Harold, who pays the price for messing with the IRA. I watched the film recently, and tell Brosnan he was very convincing.

“Well, there you go,” he says, “fresh and ready to give one’s all for the art of acting. You know that last scene in the movie, where Bob Hoskins gets into the car and the boyos have got him? Well, I remember very well the night we shot that. We got to work at around five o’clock in the afternoon, down at the Savoy Hotel. John Mackenzie was the director, Phil Méheux was the director of photography, and it was that scene with the car.

“I really, really wanted to drive the car because I thought that would look so cool, I thought I’d look like Steve McQueen, and Mackenzie said, ‘You’re in the front,’ and I thought, ‘What?’ And he said, ‘Get down there.’ I had to hide below the passenger seat. Phil Méheux was on the camera in the back. Bob Hoskins wasn’t there, he was just a bit of white tape on the camera, and so John Mackenzie drove down the Strand at about four o’clock in the morning, and he talked me through the scene, and he said, ‘Stay down, stay down, stay down, and just come up now,’ and there you go. That’s the movies for you. I had no idea it was going to be such an iconic film.”

By the early 1980s, Brosnan was a busy actor, and in 1982, he moved to California after being cast in TV show Remington Steele, a light-hearted caper starring Stephanie Zimbalist as a female private eye who hires a male proxy in order to be taken seriously. It ran for five seasons and became a ratings hit, but even then, people were talking about Brosnan as the next Bond.

Brosnan first met legendary producer Cubby Broccoli on the set of the 1981 Bond film For Your Eyes Only, in which Harris was appearing. “If he can act,” Broccoli is supposed to have said, “he’s my guy.” For various reasons, Brosnan’s opportunity wouldn’t come until the mid-1990s. Did he have any reservations about accepting the role of Bond when he was finally offered it, given how life-changing an experience it was going to be?

“Oh no,” he says. “It felt like it was in my destiny. You know Remington Steele was a great piece of good fortune in my life, as was coming to America in 1982, because, I mean, I loved theatre, but I always wanted to make movies. And Remington had its lifespan and then the notion of Bond came into being, and, of course, my late wife, Cassie, was a Bond lady, and we got to meet then, and we always joked about me being Bond, and then, lo and behold, I was offered it and, you know, it’s well documented that I couldn’t do it — I couldn’t get out of my contract with Remington Steele.

“So, for six years, it was dormant. Tim [Timothy Dalton] was a great Bond, and, you know, if Tim had had the director that I had in Martin Campbell, there wouldn’t be me! Everything has its own destiny and fate I think, and I was ready for it when it came into my life. I was that bit older, I’d a few more years on me. It was a glorious opportunity and it still is the gift that keeps giving, and allowed me to create my own company, Irish DreamTime, and produce movies, and still be at the table.”

Expand Close Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith

Though his main home is in Hawaii, Brosnan loves coming over to Ireland.

“There was a time when I would be backward and forward a lot, then that stopped for a while. But as I say, I was just up in Belfast. We had the most wonderful time there, making The Last Rifleman with Terry Loane, and now we’re down to Connemara to make Four Letters of Love. I’m really looking forward to that. So my wife Keely and I are going to come back, and we’ll hopefully get down to Kerry, because there’s a whole side of my family over there that I haven’t met for one reason or another.”

Is that his father’s side?

“Yeah, Tom Brosnan, so I’ll try to get over there to Kerry to see some of the folk there that fill in the mighty blanks of life. It’ll be a nice pilgrimage.”

Black Adam is released on Friday