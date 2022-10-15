Close

Pierce Brosnan: ‘It takes a mighty man to stand in front of 200 people in a motion-capture suit which is very tight’

Swapping spy games for spandex, 69-year-old Pierce Brosnan is about to play his first superhero in Marvel’s Black Adam. The Navan man talks tight suits, being Bond and his pilgrimage home to Kerry to meet his father’s family for the first time

Pierce Brosnan. Picture: Francois G Durand/Getty Images Expand

Pierce Brosnan. Picture: Francois G Durand/Getty Images

Paul Whitington

As befits a former Bond, Pierce Brosnan is speaking to me from beneath a palm tree. “Under my beautiful palms on the north shore of Hawaii,” he explains with quiet appreciation, before asking me how everyone is “back home”. He was in Ireland over the summer, shooting a movie in Belfast, and will return shortly to appear in an adaptation of Niall Williams’s bestseller Four Letters of Love.

First, though, there’s Black Adam, Brosnan’s first foray into the bright and brash world of superheroes, and part of the DC Extended Universe. “Over the years, I’ve often watched these movies,” he says, “whether it be Doctor Strange or The Avengers, and I’ve wondered who I would play in a superhero film, or would I be offered any at all. Then, one day, my agent called and said, ‘You’ve been offered the role of Doctor Fate.’ And I read it and I thought, ‘Why not?’”

