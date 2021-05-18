Fair City actor Maclean Burke has revealed his amazing body transformation since he started an intense workout regime last year.

Maclean, who plays popular lad next door Damien Halpin in the hit RTE soap, earlier this year bravely Sunday World about how he has overcome mental health battles.

The 42-year-old father-of-four also started a new relationship nearly two years ago with HSE worker Cat Nolan, who he admits inspired him to changing his life around both physically and mentally.

“So here are two photos of me, one from September 2018 and one from today after a good workout,” announced Maclean, posting two ‘before and later’ images on social media.

“It’s strange I'm the same person but different in every way and not just the visual.

“Brothers and sisters if your (sic) struggling keep the faith surround yourself with good people and be good to yourself... It has been a strange and sometimes very dark journey these last few years, but by just putting one foot in front of the other and not giving into the darkness I have managed to transform…

“My loved ones and good friends have been my rock these past years.”

He adds: “Experiencing true love and all that is good within it through Cat Nolan has been the glue that has pieced me back together❤️.. So remember if in doubt squat it out...”

