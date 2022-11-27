| 7.7°C Dublin

My Therapist Ghosted Me star Vogue Williams — ‘People who spend their time trolling are not the kind I’m worried about’

Exercise helps Vogue Williams cope with life’s stresses, so a workout wear collaboration was a perfect fit and an ‘amazing’ experience. She talks about her bond with comedian and podcast co-host Joanne McNally, and why seeing husband Spencer is still exciting

"I'm so settled, and happy within my own life." Vogue wears: Statement hoodie, €75; Statement leggings, €70, both NDA X Vogue. Trainers, Nike Huarache. Photo: Mattia Pelizzari
"Of course there are going to be people who have issues with me — but people who spend their time trolling others in the 'Daily Mail' are not the kind of people I'm worried about." Vogue wears: Statement sports bra, €45; Statement leggings, €70, both NDA X Vogue. Photo: Mattia Pelizzari
"I was an absolute nightmare for most of my teenage years, which most girls are. My mum and I weren't great friends then. But now I'd call my mum all the time, and I'd say we're really good friends." Vogue wears: Empower sports bra, €40; Empower leggings, €65, both NDA X Vogue. Trainers, Nike Air Max. Photo: Mattia Pelizzari
"Vogue was about 25 when her father died. 'He was a mad yoke; he was great craic. We used to go out with him every weekend'." Vogue wears: Statement hoodie, €75; Statement leggings, €70. Trainers, Nike Huarache Photo: Mattia Pelizzari

"I’m so settled, and happy within my own life." Vogue wears: Statement hoodie, €75; Statement leggings, €70, both NDA X Vogue. Trainers, Nike Huarache. Photo: Mattia Pelizzari

Liadan Hynes Email

‘Nothing’s helping me any more,” Vogue Williams says with a laugh. We’re commiserating over having children who are bad sleepers. Both of us are disciples of children’s sleep expert Lucy Wolfe. “I got five hours last night,” she says, shaking her head, which is being worked on by a hairdresser as we speak.

It’s her youngest, Otto, now seven months old, who is keeping her up. But she must stop talking about it, she says. Fans of the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me will know her co-host, the comedian Joanne McNally, has banned her from talking about sleep. “I’ve literally sleep-whinged all morning,” Vogue says.

