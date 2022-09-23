My cultural life: Singer Brian Deady

Skibbereen soul man Brian Deady’s last album The Healing was released last year. At Cork’s Culture Night on September 23, Deady will perform at the free Magic Nights by the Lee multimedia concert, Cork City Hall, as will John Spillane, Doireann Ní Ghríofa, Fish Go Deep and more.



BOOK: Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage

I’ve recently started reading Haruki Murakami again, I used to love his books because of the world he creates in them, his versions of Japan. He’s got one foot in the normal day-to-day life and another in the surreal.

This one is about five friends who grow up together. He always seems to have music somewhere in his books as well. I went to Japan a long time ago, so maybe it’s a way for me to revisit the place, but also a reminder that I need to go back.

TV: US Open

I recently watched the US Tennis Open – there were a lot of late nights staying up to watch the matches but it was worth every minute. The drama, the plot twists and turns, the psychological element to the game... I get a lot out of it.

But also seeing the new era of tennis emerge – the Spanish 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz won the men’s and I was so happy for him.

MUSIC: Outrun

I’ve been listening to 1990s video game music, in particular the music to the game OutRun – there’s something special about that style, not just the nostalgic element, but for the music itself. As sterile and “computery” as it might sound, to me, it has a soul. In that era of video game music every note had to be programmed in, so it does rely on a lot of human input.

Outside of that, it’s the music of Steely Dan. They calm me down.

CONCERT: Randy Newman

I’m looking forward to seeing Randy Newman in Europe early next year. I don’t know where yet, but I’ll find a city. He’s an incredible singer/songwriter/storyteller, sort of like your favourite history teacher as well... a unique combination, but overall it’s his humanity that really speaks to me.

I went to see him a few years ago in Dublin and it’s like visiting an old friend. He’s a rare breed – maybe the last of his kind.