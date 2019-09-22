Style Celebrity Features

Sunday 22 September 2019

Misha Nonoo: who is the fashion designer that discreetly threw the celebrity wedding of the year?

Misha Nonoo is the British fashion designer who introduced Meghan and Harry and had her own star-studded wedding befitting of a royal in Rome. Who is the surprisingly discreet designer who runs in the most influential circles in the world?

Meghan Markle (L) and Misha Nonoo attend the 12th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios on November 2, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle (L) and Misha Nonoo attend the 12th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios on November 2, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)
Designer Misha Nonoo leaves The Mark Hotel after attending the baby shower for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
Fashion designer Misha Nonoo arrives for her wedding at Villa Aurelia in Rome, Italy, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Fashion designer Misha Nonoo arrives for her wedding at Villa Aurelia in Rome, Italy, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Ivanka Trump and her husband Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner arrive to attend the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at Villa Aurelia in Rome, Italy, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to the wedding of Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess in Rome, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019
The Duchess of Sussex (right) hugs designer Misha Nonoo at the launch the Smart Works capsule collection at John Lewis in Oxford Street, London
The Duchess of Sussex (right) hugs designer Misha Nonoo at the launch the Smart Works capsule collection at John Lewis in Oxford Street, London Photo credit: Mark Large/Daily Mail/PA Wire
Designer Misha Nonoo exits after a baby shower for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at the Mark Hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Undated handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the Duchess of Sussex (left), with (left to right) Zara wearing The Smart Set Shirt & Trouser, Andrea wearing The Smart Set Dress, and Kate wearing The Smart Set Jacket, Shirt & Trouser, during a photoshoot for The Smart Set capsule collection by the Duchess of Sussex and charity Smart Works.
Meghan Markle with Misha Nonoo and Marks Anderson. Picture: Instagram
Fashion designer Misha Nonoo arrives for the baby shower for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at the Mark Hotel Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
Ivanka Trump arrives to attend the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at Villa Aurelia in Rome, Italy, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Misha Nonoo is rumoured to be the mutual friend who introduced the happy couple | Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Designer Misha Nonoo and Bella Hadid attend the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice of York arrives to attend the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at Villa Aurelia in Rome, Italy, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom arrive to attend the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at Villa Aurelia in Rome, Italy, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Katy Perry, right, and Orlando Bloom arrive to the wedding of Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess in Rome, Friday, Sept. 2019
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

The mystery that is Misha Nonoo seems to be a very intentional design.

She is a global citizen, both literally and ideologically. Misha was was born in Bahrain, where she lived until she was 11 and moved to Surrey, England with her parents: a British mother and Iraqi-Jewish father. She has lived in New York since 2008, working on her eponymous clothing line and exercising her passion for philanthropy.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Her business is rather small in wider terms, lacking the household name status of Tory Burch and Ralph Lauren, but her second-to-none connections have ensured her survival in the cutthroat industry; supplemented by her own business savvy and flexibility. But well-respected members of the fashion community doesn't often translate into automatic celebrity, which made her star-studded all the more notable.

It seems that she has been discreetly holding court in the upper echelons of the most influential circles in the world; as displayed during the three-day celebrations for her wedding in Rome, which ended on Saturday.

Designer Misha Nonoo leaves The Mark Hotel after attending the baby shower for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
Designer Misha Nonoo leaves The Mark Hotel after attending the baby shower for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were, of course, the biggest headline-grabbers, despite the fact they were in Rome for less than 36 hours in order to support their close friend before rushing home to baby Archie (four months) and last minute preparations for their upcoming South Africa tour.

Misha is believed to the matchmaker mutual friend who introduced the Sussexes to one another in 2016. At the time, her marriage to Alexander Gilkes, one of Harry's closest friends, had ended and so she and her close friend Meghan jetted around Spain and Italy with Markus Anderson, the Soho House director. Both would prove instrumental in the Meghan-Harry love story.

No party has ever confirms that she orchestrated what became arguably the world’s most famous blind date, but the powers of deduction and extensive digging by royal reporters have determined she’s the most likely candidate, while Soho House in London would play the setting to their first introduction.

She first met Meghan in 2013 at a lunch during Art Basel in Miami, she said in a recent interview with the New York Times, saying they instantly bonded over their passion for women’s empowerment and their love of dogs.

“I guess if you’re sitting next to somebody at a seated lunch, there’s an opportunity to, kind of, get a little deeper than at a cocktail party or something where you’re, like, standing and your feet hurt and you’re like, ‘Ooh, ooh, where am I going next so my feet aren’t hurting anymore?’”

In 2017, she told the Evening Standard: “I love her to death. She is the coolest girl in the world.”

Fashion designer Misha Nonoo arrives for her wedding at Villa Aurelia in Rome, Italy, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Fashion designer Misha Nonoo arrives for her wedding at Villa Aurelia in Rome, Italy, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

And like all those who have remained in the circle of trust, Misha knows when to speak and what not to speak about, only sharing innocuous soundbites about her royal friend in interviews.

As she exchanged vows with American oil heir Michael Hess in Rome on Friday, however, it became clear that her reach extended beyond chance meetings with actresses-turned-duchesses. Princess Eugenie was by her side for the entire day and her sister Princess Beatrice was also a guest, both of which are fitting given her first husband had such long-established friendships with high-ranking British royals.

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, who Misha knows from her New York society connections, were also guests, as was supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner; providing paparazzi with the first set of pictures of Ivanka and Karlie sitting in comfortable proximity as sisters-in-law.

So impressive was the VIP guestlist that Katy Perry, one of the most famous and successful women in music, barely made a headline; this, despite her wearing a tulle pink ankle length dress arm-in-arm with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Misha and Michael celebrated their wedding at Rome’s Villa Aurelia, a breathtaking 17th century villa with uncompromised views of the city and an eye-watering price tag to match.

A source told the Mail on Sunday that their big day was reflective of Misha's no-nonsense approach to personal and professional success.

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom arrive to attend the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at Villa Aurelia in Rome, Italy, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom arrive to attend the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at Villa Aurelia in Rome, Italy, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

"What you are seeing now is the culmination of years of hard work and networking. Misha knows what she wants, is incredibly ambitious and is determined to get it. She’s been like that since she first arrived in New York in her early 20s," the insider said.

She counts Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg as a close friend, crediting her with life-changing advice which saved her business during a lull in 2016. Fast forward to 2019 and her line, which she removed from brick and mortar stores to sell exclusively online, is thriving; thanks in no small part to her celebrity connections.

Meghan in particular boosted her profile even more by linking up with her for her debut fashion collection in association with Smart Works.

“My customer isn’t coming to buy something on a Friday to wear to a party on a Saturday night. They come to me to buy wardrobe staples, she told the Telegraph earlier this year.

“The way I design the collection is about pieces that are versatile and that you can wear in different ways. So you don’t have to buy as much.”

Online Editors

Related Content

Independent Style

Also in this section