Middleton at 40: From ‘Waity Katie’ to the royal family’s ‘secret weapon’

Once upon a time, turning 40 meant an inexorable slide toward middle age, and for women, the prospect of menopause on the horizon as well as a sense that life was slowing down.

Not any more. The millennial generation is now hitting this milestone birthday, and far from retiring from view, most are just getting started.

Turning 40 has come to be seen as a defining moment for a woman, when decades of life experience can bestow a confidence and poise the younger generation can only aspire to.

No one embodies this changed perspective better than Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge may be hitting a significant milestone, but she will be celebrating her 40th birthday in low-key fashion this weekend.

“It’s going to be quite scaled back because of the Covid pandemic,” royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Us Weekly this week.

“She’s choosing perhaps to do something lower key, to set a good example.”

It looks likely to echo last year’s birthday celebrations, which involved handmade birthday gifts from her three children and flowers from the garden of their home.

It is a quintessential Kate move in many ways – distinctly un-showy, muted, demonstrably ‘good’.

Given the current climate, both inside and beyond the royal family, the Duchess’s big birthday was never going to be a glitzy, megabucks event. Rightly so: the family is still grieving Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 last April.

The less said about Harry and Meghan’s colourful defection to ‘civilian’ life in California, the better.

Adding insult to injury, the majority of royal headlines in the past few weeks have focused on Prince Andrew as he faces accusations of sexual assault and battery on Virginia Guiffre, then aged 17.

It has been, by any family’s yardstick, a challenging time.

Make no mistake – as the saving grace of the crown, Kate’s birthday weekend will be about keeping the head down in a display of stoic dignity.

Not that damage limitation is really needed. Kate reportedly swears by Queen Elizabeth’s long-standing mantra: never complain, never explain. It goes some way toward explaining why Kate has long appeared to have public favour on her side.

Take a look at any media coverage of Kate and William from the past 12 months. A solid portrait of the couple doing good work and being authentic, earnest people has steadily emerged.

There is next to no mention of wokeness or privilege.

Travelling somewhere with their young kids? They’re more likely to be on a low-cost easyJet flight than taking a private plane.

There have been repeated mentions of the two exchanging “the look of love” in public (whatever that means). One outlet even made mention of the pair exchanging “flirty” looks at a special Christmas concert.

There are many mentions to the couple’s “marital bliss” and extensive coverage of their royal duties, in which good-natured Kate displays the perfect mix of empathy, grace and hockey skills.

After she arrived at the premiere of No Time To Die in a Jenny Packham gown in October, the British press collectively hyperventilated over her effortless elegance and beauty. And – the real icing on the cake – this bomb-drop of glamour was generally received as a fitting tribute to her mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana.

These days, Kate Middleton can do little wrong in the eyes of the British media.

Yet even those lobbing a cursory glance at the comings and goings of the royal family know this hasn’t always been the case.

Famously, Kate and William met at the University of St Andrews, and it didn’t take long for reports to intimate she had applied to the university based on the revelation that the prince was due to attend too.

Soon, the Middletons – multi-millionaire party planners, yet descended from Geordie coalminers – were painted as cunning and calculating social climbers.

Kate’s mother, Carole, and by extension Kate, found themselves the butt of “doors to manual” jibes in the British tabloids – a reference to her past life as an airline stewardess. There was also Uncle Gary, who made headlines for the antics at his notorious Ibiza villa, La Maison de Bang Bang.

Who can forget the “Waity Katie” years? The tabloids were mirthless when it came to reminding everyone that Kate waited almost a decade for a marriage proposal from William (there were also two brief break-ups, in 2003 and 2007).

On her 27th birthday in 2009, Kate waved goodbye to her then-boyfriend Prince William as he took a job in the RAF in Shropshire, thus kick-starting their long-distance relationship.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl reportedly told Vanity Fair: “It was the Christmas of 2009 when Carole was getting quite concerned. Kate was nearing 30, there was still no ring on her finger.”

But the mists of time have obscured this curious origin story, and now Kate is settled and fulfilled in her role.

Little wonder she has been branded as the monarchy’s “secret weapon”.

Queen Elizabeth, in the twilight of her rein, has reportedly pinned hopes on Kate and William marrying centuries-old tradition with a progressiveness that will win over the monarchy’s sceptics.

It will be interesting to see how Kate’s 40s will play out. As the queen recedes from public view, Kate and William will edge ever closer to centre stage.

Like most women in their 40s, she is likely to enjoy a new-found confidence, even if she will never enjoy the luxury of not caring about what others think.

Still, it’s unlikely the British media will relinquish their syrupy love affair with Kate Middleton any time soon.