| 19.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast is the most self-congratulatory 57 minutes of audio you’ll hear all year

Meghan Markle. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) Expand

Close

Meghan Markle. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Meghan Markle. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Meghan Markle. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Olivia Petter

It’s “unfiltered”. It’s “groundbreaking”. It’s… the most self-congratulatory 57 minutes of audio you’ll hear all year. If you’ve missed the online brouhaha surrounding the first episode of Meghan Markle’s long-awaited podcast, Archetypes, buckle up.

Featuring an interview with Serena Williams – who the duchess introduces as her “dear, dear friend”, naturally – the episode examines motherhood, Williams’s decision to retire from tennis, and, as its title suggests, the “misconception of ambition”. That’s all very well and good. And yes, some of the quotes from Williams – particularly those regarding sexism in sport – are of value. But they are somewhat diminished by the lack of nuance and genuine engagement from Meghan herself, who responds to Williams almost exclusively in platitudes.

Related topics

More On Meghan Markle

Most Watched

Privacy