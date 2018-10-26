Meghan Markle returned to her pre-royal roots in a dress by one of her favourite designers during her time as an actress.

Meghan Markle is finally experimenting with fashion as she wraps up Tonga tour in two colourful ensembles

Britain's Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a blue wrap dress by Veronica Beard, a label she championed while she was starring on legal drama Suits. The sky blue dress, which retails for €xxxx, bills itself as "an update on the classic shirt dress", but she slightly tweaked the original design to make it more conservative by sewing in the double high front slits that feature in the off-the-rack version.

She paired it with some suede pumps and a necklace by her one of her newly preferred jewellery designers Pippa Small. The expectant mother, who is in the middle of the a 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tong and Fiji, with husband Prince Harry, was in fits of giggles as she watched a children's choir serenade her with a song about mosquitos.

The couple were there to dedicate two of the school's rainforest tracts to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy and the aim of the song was to frighten off any mosquitoes that may have been flying around.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walking over to participate in the Unveiling of The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou College on October 26, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga

Tonga is rated as a moderate risk for the Zika virus, which can be contracted through mosquito bites and after announcing her pregnancy, Meghan confirmed she would still be attending select engagements in the area. They sought medical advice before travelling to Tonga.

Earlier in the day, the newlyweds put on a colourful display opted for traditional Tongan dress: a Martin Grant striped cotton number for the duchess, with a pair of Manolo Blahnik forest green pumps and a Prada Bibliotheque clutch, with Harry in a light blue suit, donning floral gardlands gifted to them by their hosts for the morning.

Harry and Meghan had powerful-smelling flowers tied around their necks and were given a ta'ovala - a woven mat wrapped around the waist - which signifies Tongan respect to the higher ranks.

The couple, who arrived in Tonga from Fiji on Thursday, joined Princess Angelika and Prince Ata, King Tupou VI's son and daughter, at the Fa'onelua Centre, which showcased products including traditional mats and "tapa" cloth, carvings, bracelets made from whale bone and wood.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit an exhibition of Tongan handicrafts, mats and tapa cloths at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre on October 26, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga

Inside, they sat on two throne-like chairs in the centre of the room while Princess Angelika delivered a short address after prayer was read

Harry and Meghan went on to meet local Tongan traders and craftsmen as the Masani group of singers and dancers performed island music and songs. The duke appeared to do a little jig as the music started.

The couple were given a picture of the Royal Tongan Motif, Fata O Tu'i Tongan. Artisan Uili Lousi said: "They said they will put it in their home."

The duke and duchess will now fly back to Sydney and attend the Australian Geographic Society Awards at the Shangri-La Hotel on Friday evening.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (not in picture) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at St George's Government building on October 26, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga

