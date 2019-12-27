Meghan Markle: how Britain's Duchess of Sussex navigated the best - and worst - year of her life

Prince Charles was in the early throes of a separation with Princess Diana, while Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced their split that same year (and five months later, she was pictured sucking on the toes of her financial adviser in a villa in St Tropez).

Two of her sons' marriages ending was the catalyst for some of the rockiest years in the British royal family, and she was, at the same time, in shock over a devastating fire at Windsor Castle, which would eventually cost nearly €40m to repair over the next several years.

Through the lens of time, it’s easy to pinpoint that year as a period which changed it all: Diana and Charles’ acrimonious split would make history, culminating in the princess’ tragic death in 1996, while Fergie’s quest for celebrity was a stain on the royals for decades to come - and Andrew is freshly embroiled in a scandal over his close friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

But for Meghan Markle, who was 11 years old in 1992, living with her mother Doria Ragland at their Los Angeles home, a life as a future princess wasn't even in her wildest imagination.

27 years later, now the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan had her own annus horribilis; reaching the joyful peaks of becoming a mother for the first time and creating a new life with her husband, while privately fighting an unrelenting battle against the British media.

The Duchess of Sussex arrives to officially open Number 7, a 'Feeding Birkenhead' citizens supermarket and community cafe, at Princess Pavements, Pyramids Shopping Centre, as part of a visit to Birkenhead

In May, she welcomed her son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, whom she and husband Prince Harry declined to give a title in the hope of giving him some semblance of a normal life. During meetings with other mothers at events, she spoke joyfully of her experience with pregnancy and her thrill at becoming a first-time mother.

Harry had for many years earlier expressed his desire to become a father and start his own family, and just a few months ago, their joy at welcoming little Archie was palpable. Meghan didn't feel comfortable parading around in full hair and makeup on the steps of the maternity hospital just hours after giving birth, and so, they arranged for one journalist, a photographer and two cameraman to share the news with news organisations around the world.

They shared the news on Instagram, with the caption, 'It's a boy!' and her mother took pride of place alongside the Queen and Prince Philip in a set of photos released to the public.

The decision divided royal watchers, some of whom criticised their pick and choose publicity model, and

By October, however, things had changed. New motherhood was full of its marvels, but also its myriad complications as many women can attest, and even the duchess wasn’t exempt.

"Look any woman especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn ... And especially as a woman, it's really, it's a lot,” she said in an ITV documentary covering the Sussexes South Africa trip.

“So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. And also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm okay, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

Earlier that month, she announced her intention to sue the Mail on Sunday, alleging breach of copyright for publishing a private letter she sent her father. In recent weeks, new court papers detail the extent of her complaint against the newspaper, claiming they have executed a “campaign of lies”, citing many stories which she says are false, which intended to portray her in a negative light.

New arrival: Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are joined by her mother, Doria Ragland, as they show their new son to the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on Wednesday

In damning public statements, she and Harry also took umbrage over the media's negative treatment of her during the vulnerable time of her pregnancy and in the early stages of being a first-time mum.

In the UK, publications ran near-daily stories about her behind-the-scenes behaviour, noting that she seemingly had a particularly high turnover rate. In the US, coverage of her was almost exclusively glowing and these networks were rewarded with access to otherwise private events, putting long-serving royal reporters’ noses out of joint.

Her strained relationship with her father was the source of endless think pieces and analyses and Piers Morgan, a man who never met a headline he didn’t like, took consistent aim at her and in defense of her father. Thomas, a 74-year-old retired lighting director, set up paparazzi pictures before his daughter’s wedding to portray himself in a positive light and described her as looking “terrified” in pictures with her husband and describing her in-laws as “cult-like” in a number of different interviews.

He says he suffered a heart attack days before her May 2018 and was thus unable to walk her up the aisle, and in new court documents, she says he never contacted her after her wedding.

She has been nearly universally maligned by critics for her broken relationship with her father, and her lawyer set the record straight on her long-standing relationship with Mr Markle.

“The true position is that the Claimant [Meghan] has a long history of looking after her father’s welfare and trying to find solutions to any health problems…she did provide extensive financial support for him, as well as act as primary caregiver for her grandmother…her father did not telephone her to explain that he was not coming to her wedding…her team in Los Angeles did provide him with continued support for which he had expressed gratitude…she had reached out to him prior to the wedding and sought to protect him, as well as to ensure that he would be able to come to the wedding…she did not ignore him afterwards.”

According to Byline Investigates, which first broke the story of the couple’s initial lawsuits, Meghan’s lawyers lodged papers alleging the newspaper executed a number of “false and absurd” stories about her and went to great lengths to establish that she does not hold ill will towards her father, but instead places the responsibility on the newspaper's publisher.

In the documents, she denies her home Frogmore Cottage is soundproofed, has a private yoga studio, a wing for her mother Doria Ragland, a tennis court and a £5,000 copper bath; she says her New York City baby shower cost a “fraction” of the touted £300,000 price tag cited by the publication and was thrown by her closest friends from university, and not celebrities she has known for less than 10 years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the Bo Kaap area of Cape Town to mark Heritage Day, a celebration of the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions in South Africa

There has been legitimate criticism of the Sussexes: their use of private jets while pontificating about being responsible towards climate change, her excessive wardrobe spending, their fumbling in basic tasks, like announcing the birth of their child.

There is the fact that Meghan and Harry are straddling the line between their public duties and a very clear yearning for global celebrity. As the ‘spare’ to the heir, Harry’s place in the upper echelons of the British royal family has never been clearly laid out.

She has, of course, had other terrible years: she divorced her first husband Trevor Engleson after less than two years of marriage in 2013, and she has been honest in the past about rejection from acting jobs. As a child, she watched her mother hold back tears as a driver called Ms Ragland a "n****r" in a case of road rage, and her parents divorce was likely as upsetting as divorce always is for children.

The only difference is that she has been able to navigate these personal crises privately and is experiencing and extreme negative of the global fame she has always craved.

2020 is just around the corner and with a Sussex vs. British press argument set to go to court, her next year isn’t likely to be her annus mirabilis, but it will surely be an improvement.

Online Editors