Meghan and Harry's war against the media: the good, bad and the ugly

They went from being heralded as breaths of fresh air to disrespectful rebels within the highest ranks of the royal family, depending on who you ask. This turnaround was particularly quick in the UK, fuelled by an unrelenting media, who felt continually put out by the constant restrictions put in place against them and a very famous couple who didn't like the way they were being represented.

The Sussexes take themselves very seriously, arguably more seriously than the rest of the world perceives them, and they made their fair share of rookie errors, but they are also devoted to public service and undoubtedly have big hearts - and even bigger wallets - and want to do good with both.

Their transatlantic appeal has certainly complicated matters: while royalty have long provided glamorous fodder around the world, since Princess Diana transformed the monarchy in the 1980s, it marked the beginning of a life-long love affair with all things royal for most Americans.

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan hold their baby son Archie as they meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife (unseen) at the Tutu foundation in Cape Town on September 25, 2019

The idea that one day a card-carrying citizen would one day reach the gilded heights of Buckingham Palace seemed the plot of Lifetime movies and not the eventual fate of Meghan Markle, who was raised by a single mother in California and quite literally lived the American dream through intelligence, talent and ambition.

It means that British journalists, who help fund the royal family through taxes, were at the very least playing equal fiddle to American reporters in respect of Meghan's heritage.

Meghan might be a duchess of Britain, but she is American at heart. The idea that she would want to share news of her son’s birth with an American network is not that far-fetched and the fact that coverage of her has been exclusively fawning likely helped bolster CBS’ case when it came to choosing who would attend the brief photocall after Archie’s birth.

Earlier this year, however, when they made space for an American broadcaster alongside just one British cameraman and an appointed reporter, it was just another snub at homegrown media, perceived or otherwise.

Meghan was 35 when she met her husband. She had connections to California, frequently travelled to New York and was educated in Illinois. By the time she became a global superstar, her appeal crossed state lines and international borders.

She became the first bi-racial member of the royal family and with that, came a division of support from well-wishers and denigration by the narrow minded. The comments sections of some websites remain a cesspit of racially motivated criticism, only rooted in hate.

Harry and Meghan during their wedding service (Jonathan Brady/PA)

And yet, this type of thinking gets the most headlines, making it increasingly difficult to fairly criticise someone in ways entirely unrelated to their DNA.

Meghan’s arrival into the royal family marked the start of a new generation and there were endless headlines about how she would shake-up the monarchy in ways so very much needed. But, as it turns out, many didn’t want to modernise this long-serving institution, but only wanted the perception of it.

She was criticised - sometimes fairly, sometimes unfairly - for just about everything she did. Whether it was the tights she wore, the styling of her hair, the way she hugged, the way she spoke, the way she breathed; it would spring a myriad commentary pieces and feed the voracious appetite of the 24-7 news cycle.

The royal family is funded by the British taxpayer and as such, the long-standing quid pro quo arrangement of sharing slivers of one’s personal life - like a child’s first day of school or wedding portraits - are part of the deal. It’s an easy way to ensure an easy life.

The reason that newspapers so dutifully cover royals’ personal interests is not because they are so impressed by the way in which Harry speaks about elephant preservation, but rather supporting their causes so that when the time comes for a baby, a wedding or another milestone, they will be there for the ride.

Royal support means a lot to an organisation and the high-ranking members of The Firm know the weight their association carries with charities and they need the will of a good-spirited media to continue that.

On arrival in Ireland, Meghan paid tribute to our national colour in a forest green top and custom pencil skirt by Givenchy, styled with her favourite Aquazurra nude pumps and a cognac tote from the Edinburgh-based husband-and-wife team Strathberry. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The merits of the Sussexes decision to sue the Mail on Sunday, The Sun and The Mirror will be left to the High Court to decide, but the decision to do so at all is a bold one.

Royals rarely sue: Harry made a formal complaint to the press ombudsman about the Daily Star for a report claiming he and Pippa Middleton hooked up at the royal wedding in 2011 and William and Kate sued French magazine Closer for publishing topless photos of her sunbathing on holiday in France in 2012.

Baseless rumours and unethical reporting has no place in newspapers, websites or any publication that wants to be seen as legitimate and it does no service to those who are but who are tarnished with the same 'fake news' brush as others.

William and Harry’s particularly tempestuous relationship with the media is well-documented and few would question their unforgiving nature given the circumstances around which their mother Princess Diana died, being hounded hordes of aggressive paparazzi. The images of a 12-year-old Harry and 15-year-old William standing behind their mother's coffin remain seared into public memory.

“Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself,” he wrote in his lengthy statement announcing their decision to sue the newspaper.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

In 2014, Harry gave a number of interviews with prestige publications and he was unwaveringly honest in his conversations, saying he seriously considered giving up his title but only stayed because of his love for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and spoke of his yearning to become a father.

It was to mark of the next chapter of his public life, exhibiting his commitment to his role as a royal.

Over time and because of the barrage of coverage focusing on his wife in particular, his relationship the press, with whom he had often played ball, was no longer a two-sided experience. It appeared to become his way or no way, which is an easy rule to enforce when you’re the one holding the cards.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit District 6 Museum on September 23, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa

Meghan and Harry are undoubtedly well-intentioned and both seem determined to do good with their global profile and almost endless means at their disposal. Their South Africa tour was evidence of that: there were no private jets, tantrums over tiaras or €14,000 Oscar de la Renta dresses; but instead constant coverage of causes close to their hearts and at least an attempt to appear down-to-earth.

Meghan is no longer dressing how she thinks a duchess should and instead dressing as herself. High-low has been an effective way for Kate Middleton to fulfill her public perception as ‘just your average mum’ and Meghan has taken note.

She understands the value of recycling clothing for positive publicity, most notably, clothing she wore during the first trimester of her pregnancy, a move all the more important because of the complicated representation of women’s appearances in the months after they give birth.

There were no comparisons or ‘better after baby’ headlines, but instead, the network of a supportive mothers who relate to the struggles of post-partum life. But the true victory came in the form of baby Archie: the Sussex Royal Instagram account recorded a truly adorable video of the family en route to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and global press photographers covered the rest.

It was an odd time to launch what could be fairly described as an attack on the press - but is there ever a good time self-sabotage?

Online Editors