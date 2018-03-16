Meet the new generation of Irish rugby WAGs

Ireland's next generation of rugby heroes are on the cusp of greatness.

Ireland's next generation of rugby heroes are on the cusp of greatness.

As some of the more established players aimed towards quieter lives of weddings and babies with their eye on retirement, the new crop of enjoying their first taste of the international spotlight. But, who are the women behind the men?

Ellen Beirne Gary Ringrose & Ellen Beirne at the Heineken 'Live Your Music' space at Electric Picnic. Picture: Anthony Woods Other Half: Garry Ringrose Occupation: Student at UCD

These teenage sweethearts have been together for over three years and Ellen has been by side during his rise to fame, with both having promoting careers in their chosen fields. Jessica Gardiner Jacob Stockdale and girlfriend Jessica Gardiner. Picture: Instagram Other Half: Jacob Stockdale

Occupation: Chemical engineering student The 23-year-old is in her final year of study at Queen's University Belfast, where she first met her boyfriend of two years.

Robyn Flanagan Joey Carberry and his girlfriend Robin Flanagan. Picture: Instagram Other Half: Joey Carbery Occupation: Marketing student at DIT

Robyn has been in a relationship with the rising star for nearly three years and regularly features on his social media.

Lucy Byrne Jordan Larmour and Lucy Byrne. Picture: Instagram Other half: Jordan Larmour

Occupation: What you should know: This loved-up couple are refreshingly private after 18 months together.

