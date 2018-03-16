Meet the new generation of Irish rugby WAGs
Ireland's next generation of rugby heroes are on the cusp of greatness.
As some of the more established players aimed towards quieter lives of weddings and babies with their eye on retirement, the new crop of enjoying their first taste of the international spotlight. But, who are the women behind the men?
Ellen Beirne
Other Half: Garry Ringrose
Occupation: Student at UCD
These teenage sweethearts have been together for over three years and Ellen has been by side during his rise to fame, with both having promoting careers in their chosen fields.
Jessica Gardiner
Other Half: Jacob Stockdale
Occupation: Chemical engineering student
The 23-year-old is in her final year of study at Queen's University Belfast, where she first met her boyfriend of two years.
Robyn Flanagan
Other Half: Joey Carbery
Occupation: Marketing student at DIT
Robyn has been in a relationship with the rising star for nearly three years and regularly features on his social media.
Lucy Byrne
Other half: Jordan Larmour
Occupation:
What you should know: This loved-up couple are refreshingly private after 18 months together.
Online Editors
