Friday 16 March 2018

Meet the new generation of Irish rugby WAGs

(L to R) Jordan Larmour and Lucy Byrne, Joey Carbery and Robyn Flanagan, Jessica Gardiner and Jacob Stockdale
Garry Ringrose with Ellen Beirne at the Leinster Rugby Awards Ball. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
CJ Stander and his wife Jean-Marie leaving the Shelbourne after winning the Six Nations by beating the Scotland. Picture: Mark Condren
Jacob Stockdale and girlfriend Jessica Gardiner. Picture: Instagram
Ireland's next generation of rugby heroes are on the cusp of greatness.

As some of the more established players aimed towards quieter lives of weddings and babies with their eye on retirement, the new crop of enjoying their first taste of the international spotlight. But, who are the women behind the men?

Ellen Beirne

Gary Ringrose & Ellen Beirne at the Heineken 'Live Your Music' space at Electric Picnic. Picture: Anthony Woods

Other Half: Garry Ringrose

Occupation: Student at UCD

These teenage sweethearts have been together for over three years and Ellen has been by side during his rise to fame, with both having promoting careers in their chosen fields.

Jessica Gardiner

Jacob Stockdale and girlfriend Jessica Gardiner. Picture: Instagram

Other Half: Jacob Stockdale

Occupation: Chemical engineering student

The 23-year-old is in her final year of study at Queen's University Belfast, where she first met her boyfriend of two years.

Robyn Flanagan

Joey Carberry and his girlfriend Robin Flanagan. Picture: Instagram

Other Half: Joey Carbery

Occupation: Marketing student at DIT

Robyn has been in a relationship with the rising star for nearly three years and regularly features on his social media.

Lucy Byrne

Jordan Larmour and Lucy Byrne. Picture: Instagram

Other half: Jordan Larmour

Occupation:

What you should know: This loved-up couple are refreshingly private after 18 months together.

