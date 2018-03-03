Meet Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi - Monaco's Meghan and Harry

Perhaps learning from the mistakes of an older generation, this new crop of royals seem less concerned with protocol and more concerned with personal happiness. While Britain's Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle continue their convention-breaking with hand-holding and affectionate PDAs, Monaco's Pierre Casiraghi (30) and Beatrice Borromeo (32) are as captivating to the people of the principality and beyond.

Pierre is the youngest son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and her second husband, Stefano Casiraghi (his uncle is reigning monarch Prince Albert), which means he can enjoy all the perks of being a royal without the same responsibility and expectation. Since marrying Beatrice in 2015 in a lavish ceremony on the Italian island of Isola Bella, the couple have been quietly enjoying married life, while being impeccably dressed. Similar to Markle, Beatrice was an established name all her own when she met her husband - working as a journalist for in Italy, a career which she has been able to keep up, albeit, tweaked for her new status.

Pierre Casiraghi, son of Princess Caroline of Hanover, and his wife Beatrice Borromeo attend the "Franca Sozzani Award" during the 74th Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2017 at Venice Lido. / AFP PHOTO / Tiziana FABI

And she also has opinions all her own, which are reflected in her wardrobe choices which range from high fashion gowns to practical daywear, admitting that she prefers borrowing couture dresses over buying them because it's just not practical with her salary, saying she "couldn't afford to buy as many dresses as I need for public functions." "I'm a reporter, and I have the salary of a reporter. I'm not going to put half of my salary into a pair of shoes. I did it a few times in my life, and it doesn't feel right. You can wear Zara and nothing bad is going to happen to you," she told Glamour.

It helps that her late uncle, the Count Matteo Marzotto worked as president of Valentino for years and European fashion houses are surely clamouring to have their work endorsed by one of the best dressed women. On that same shoot, she insisted to the stylist that she wouldn't be wearing a tiara and didn't want to look like a "little princess", because, "It would really depress me"

Pierre Casiraghi, son of Princess Caroline of Hanover (C), his wife Beatrice (R) and his sister Charlotte Casiraghi (L) arrive for the church wedding of Prince Ernst August of Hanover and Ekaterina of Hanover in Hanover, central Germany, on July 8, 2017

"If I'm interviewing someone in the government, I'm going to be more formal: a jacket, a shirt, pants. But if I go see refugees in the field, I'm not going to care what I wear," she added. Like Markle, who has a degree in theater and international studies from Northwestern University, Beatrice has a master's in journalism from New York's prestigious Columbia University. In 2016, she was appointed a special envoy for human rights for Fashion 4 Development (F4D), an organisation which teamed up with the United Nations to tackle poverty in the developing world.

"I believe in the power of guilt-shaming people into fixing their own mistakes or taking action; for 10 years I've been selling stories that people don't really want to hear," she explained of her work. "We are particularly looking into child marriage at the moment. In the developing world, one out of three girls gets married before the age of 18, and one in nine before the age of 15.

"I created a committee of amazing women to help me; some of them are mothers, and I like the idea that I don't have to choose between career and family."

Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo are seen on August 1, 2015 in ANGERA, Italy. (Photo by JacopoR/PierreS/GC Images)

Meghan, on the other hand, was unable to continue her work on US legal drama Suits in order to move to the UK and work as a royal full-time, where she is focusing on an altruistic partnership with her fiancé with ambitious plans for their humanitarian work after their May 19 wedding. Like Harry, Pierre is a bit down the line of succession - he is fourth in line for the Monegasque throne and his father Stefano Casiraghi died when he was a young child, in a speed boat crash.

His uncle Prince Albert offered sage words of advice for Markle last July, in coping with the new attention, which his wife of nearly seven years Princess Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer, also struggled with in the early days of their relationship. "The only kind of advice I can offer is the British expression, 'Keep calm and carry on'.

"Being an actress, in a way, gets you a little prepared but nothing really can prepare you for the constant pace of it. Particularly now that the pace has changed so much. It's hard for anyone to handle," he told People. "It was difficult for Charlene to handle. Ican't imagine the difference now with the increased pace of news and social media."

Pierre Casiraghi and wife Beatrice Borromeo are seen during the 36th Copa Del Rey Mafre Sailing Cup on August 2, 2017 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

