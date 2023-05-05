Loves yoga, hates confrontation, drives an Aston Martin...and talks to plants: King Charles, the man behind the crown

At 74 Charles is the oldest heir to ever take the throne in BritainHe doesn’t eat lunchA pre-mixed Martini carried by his aides to dinnersCharles is ‘so fussy about tidiness’

One thing has always been known about Charles: he was the man born to be king of England. Tomorrow, he becomes the 40th monarch to receive a coronation at Westminster Abbey, a tradition dating back to 1066; Britain’s new Carolean era will officially commence. But aside from that fact, known since his birth, we will only learn in the coming days, months and years, what kind of king he will be.