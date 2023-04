Laura Whitmore: ‘I’ve had people say that I’m too fat or too thin or I’ve got a weird shaped head. That’s why I tried to hide my pregnancy’

The TV presenter reflects on first finding fame on MTV and building a career in the UK, how the death of Caroline Flack affected her and how she has endured her own trials on social media

Island living – Laura Whitmore has built a hugely successful TV career in the UK since winning an MTV competition in 2008. Picture by Lee Malone

Barry Egan Today at 03:30