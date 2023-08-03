Laura Whitmore: ‘It was terrifying to think my stalker knew where I lived’

TV presenter speaks about taking control over her work, motherhood and her new show shining a light on the dark side of web

Laura Whitmore was becoming a household name when she got her first taste of the toxic side of being a woman on TV. For years she had slogged it out at MTV News; eventually, she had caught the eye of ITV executives. A presenting role on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Now! parachuted her into Irish and UK living rooms.