Katie Byrne: ''Unflappable' women like Kate Middleton hide unhealthy personality traits'

Royal Family approval ratings are always interesting to read - even if the findings are often depressingly predictable. The most recent poll, commissioned by YouGov, delivers no surprises. The British public are falling out of love with Meghan Markle - as evidenced by her 49pc approval rating among the 9,000 adults surveyed - and falling into the arms of her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Royal Family approval ratings are always interesting to read - even if the findings are often depressingly predictable. The most recent poll, commissioned by YouGov, delivers no surprises. The British public are falling out of love with Meghan Markle - as evidenced by her 49pc approval rating among the 9,000 adults surveyed - and falling into the arms of her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge - the woman formerly known as 'Waity Katie' (then 'Boring Kate', then 'Bland Kate') has an approval rating of 64pc, making her a hit with the public. She is also said to be winning favour within the palace walls. According to a "royal source", who spoke to Vanity Fair, the Queen is a fan of Kate, and admires her "unflappable" nature.

The pair apparently share a "keep calm and carry on" approach to life, which of course contrasts with Meghan's touchy-feely way of navigating the world. Speaking in that ITV interview, Meghan said she wants to "thrive" rather than just "survive", before suggesting that the "stiff upper lip" approach is "probably really damaging". Kate, on the other hand, exudes resilience and quiet dignity.

Kate and Meghan have long been pitted against each other. And while some of the comparisons are deeply unfair (their fashion choices being the obvious example), others are bang on the money. Like it or not, these women represent two very different tribes with two completely opposing worldviews.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In