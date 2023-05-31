Jane Fonda: ‘You have to stay flexible if you want to continue having sex over 50’

“You’ve got to be able to put your legs over your head, right? I can still do that.”

Jane Fonda takes what feels like an interminably long time to mull over which decade of her life she’s felt her best. Across a 64-year career, there is, admittedly, a lot to consider. It’s to her credit that the Hollywood star of films and television shows including Barbarella, Klute, 9 to 5 and Grace and Frankie still has the good grace to reflect carefully on every answer.