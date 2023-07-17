Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg: how the Sixties’ coolest couple made the sexiest single of all time

Jane Birkin and husband Serge Gainsbourg, pictured shopping in London in 1977 ahead of the opening of their film, 'Je t'aime, moi non plus', also known as 'I Love You, I Don't.' Photo: Eric Harlow/Getty Images

If, through some accident of fate, Henry James and Jean Genet had been brought together to write a romantic novel, they would have probably produced something akin to the relationship that developed between Jane Birkin, who has died at the age of 76, and Serge Gainsbourg, who passed away more than 30 years ago but whose influence has lasted long beyond his death.

When they met, she was the privately educated 22-year-old daughter of a naval lieutenant commander, and he was a 40-year-old bon vivant whose appearance might be best likened to that of a licentious Gallic garden gnome. Yet theirs proved to be one of the most talked-about and scandalous liaisons of the 20th century, producing in equal measure great art and sordid headlines.

Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin at the premiere of 'Slogan' in Paris in 1969. Photo: Yves Le Roux, Getty

Belying her youthful age, by the time that Birkin met Gainsbourg she had already been married – to the James Bond composer John Barry – and had a daughter by him, Kate. However, rather than moping at the end of her marriage she decided to pursue an acting career and successfully auditioned for the female lead in the French film Slogan, after small parts in such films as Michaelangelo Antonioni’s Blowup and the Warren Beatty crime comedy Kaleidoscope.

Although Birkin spoke no French when she won the part in Slogan, its director Pierre Grimblat believed that she would be perfect casting for the role of Evelyne, a young Englishwoman who is drawn into an affair with an older French film director, the excellently named Serge Fabergé. In the appropriately jewel-like role of the filmmaker was none other than Gainsbourg: already twice divorced, and in the midst of a torrid affair with, naturally, none other than Brigitte Bardot.

When Birkin and Gainsbourg first met, it was an auspicious encounter. As Birkin later recounted to French Vogue, “He was very swarthy, had an exquisite, unusual face, and was wearing a mauve shirt. He was caustic and sarcastic, not unpleasant, but I could see he didn’t really care much about anything.” Initially, she was unimpressed by him; as she remarked to her brother Andrew, “He’s horrible! That dreadful man Serge Bourguignon. He’s meant to be my lover but he’s so arrogant and snobbish and he absolutely despises me.”

As Gainsbourg was already a major star in France – “the master of the manor”, in Birkin’s phrase – he could have insisted on anyone being cast opposite him. Yet despite her lack of French and, by her own admission, limited acting ability, the two became firstly a convincing screen couple and then, inevitably, one of the most talked-about off-screen couples in the world.

Birkin described the first night they spent together, in which she watched Gainsbourg sleep in her hotel room, as “the most romantic of evenings.” They sang a duet on the film’s theme song – La Chanson de Slogan – and this seemed to cement their standing, however incongruous it might have seemed, as the true expression of contemporary Anglo-French entente.

Their relationship would last 12 years, from 1968 to 1980, and would turn Birkin into a global icon, as well as cementing Gainsbourg’s reputation as ‘un homme passionel’. He would proudly say that “We are not an immoral couple, we are an amoral couple.”

Jane Birkin and husband Serge Gainsbourg, pictured shopping in London in 1977 ahead of the opening of their film, 'Je t'aime, moi non plus', also known as 'I Love You, I Don't.' Photo: Eric Harlow/Getty Images

After Slogan was released, they began leading a nocturnal existence, in which, in Birkin’s recollection, “we went out at night and came home to wake up Kate and [their daughter] Charlotte before school, and then slept in the daytime. That was my fantasy, our lack of taboos.” Gainsbourg not only ensured that Birkin would learn the faintly idiomatic French that she spoke with a noticeable English accent all her life, but he dressed her in the height of Parisian chic; she wore Yves-Saint Laurent dresses and attended glamorous society balls. She, meanwhile, asked him to grow a beard, to shave his chest and arms, and to stop wearing socks and underwear; as she later said, “I find it much more erotic to be naked under jeans. And I told him so.”

Birkin was unstinting in her admiration of Gainsbourg. She commented “he was a great man…I was just pretty”, and compared him to the “mad, bad and dangerous” Lord Byron, albeit with a more benevolent twist; as she recalled, “He loved entertaining the children and did it as no one else could. He wasn’t a brooding artist who sat alone bored in a corner. He wanted people to come and see him; he was very accessible.” Yet it was this accessibility, as well as his sarcasm and occasional cruelty, that led him to take risks and stretch boundaries in a way that nobody else did.

Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin at the Cannes film festival in France in 1974. Photo: Giribaldi, Getty

Early in his relationship with Birkin, Gainsbourg alluded to having recorded a song with Bardot, Je t’aime… moi non plus, that was a torrid account of an all-consuming relationship. By her own frank admission, Birkin later told Vogue that “jealousy drove me to perform the song. I remember that Serge was getting a television crew and journalists to listen to the version he’d made with Bardot, which was never released, and there was a very pretty girl in a kilt lying on the sofa. When I saw how proud he was to get the journalists and the girl on the sofa to listen to it, I thought I’d better be the one to sing it, especially that other actresses were interested… I didn’t want him to end up in a telephone box with a beautiful girl recording another version of Je t’aime… moi non plus, as he’d done with Bardot. When he suggested I do it, I agreed immediately.”

The song was recorded in Marbella, and Birkin recalled Gainsbourg playing it for the first time in a Parisian restaurant; as she said, “all of a sudden all the couples around us stopped talking, their knives and forks in mid-air. Serge pinched me and said: ‘I think we’ve got a hit record.’”

Singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg with actress Jane Birkin in Nice, France, in 1973. Photo: Archive Photos, Getty

Yet the song’s sexually explicit lyrics, complete with Birkin’s orgasmic moans and yelps, meant that it was banned altogether in Britain and only broadcast after 11pm on French radio; when it was sold in shops, it had to be handed over in plain packaging, like pornography. Gainsbourg, naturally, was delighted by the controversy of what he called “the ultimate love song”. When asked by journalists about the rumours that the song’s heavy breathing had been captured by placing microphones under his and Birkin’s bed while they were in flagrante, he replied “Thank goodness it wasn’t, otherwise I hope it would have been a long-playing record.”

Birkin later recalled the global impact that Je t’aime… had. “We never thought for a moment that the song would become such a symbol of freedom all over the world. People listened to it in secret, from Spain to Argentina. The Pope banned it, the BBC banned it too, and in Italy, the head of Phonogram Records was thrown into jail. I was making another bad film in Oxford and every day we saw Je t’aime… moi non plus climbing higher in the charts. It was crazy.”

She also quipped that she was certain that it had led to countless unintended pregnancies.

Gainsbourg was now in an artistically rich period, recording his hugely influential album Histoire de Melody Nelson in 1971, and, despite tempestuous fights with Birkin and suffering a heart attack in 1973 as a result of his unrestrained lifestyle – which included heroic quantities of smoking and drinking – he decided that he would make his cinematic directorial debut in 1976 with, naturally, a film entitled Je t’aime moi non plus.

Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg pictured in the early 1970s. Photo: Universal Archive, Getty

Gainsbourg did not appear in the picture, which starred Birkin and Andy Warhol’s favourite actor Joe Dallesandro, and revolved around the doomed relationship between an androgynous, waif-like woman and a muscular gay truck driver, who conceives an attraction for her, albeit one that he mostly expresses through sodomy. (Lest we forget, Gainsbourg’s song contained the lyrics “Tu vas, tu vas et tu viens/ Entre mes riens” which can be translated as “You go, you go and you come/ Between my kidneys”.)

The film was initially critically ridiculed as a near-pornographic piece of self-indulgence – despite featuring an appearance by a young horse-riding Gerard Depardieu as someone who says to another character that “you want me to stick it up your bottom… I’ve sent more than one to the hospital” – but was praised by the influential director Francois Truffaut and has since been reassessed as one of the first major works of queer cinema, despite being directed by the none-more-heterosexual Gainsbourg. Birkin took the role against her agent’s advice, and even its director might have had his own doubts; he was observed on set “wincing with jealousy” during Birkin’s torrid sex scenes with Dallesandro.

If the recording and reception of the song Je t’aime was what brought Birkin and Gainsbourg together in the public imagination, the dismissal of the film did not help their by-then tumultuous relationship. Gainsbourg continued to drink heavily and was prone to violence, and eventually Birkin left him in 1980, embarking on a relationship with the filmmaker Jacques Doillon instead. Piqued, he said “you are on your way down, I am on my way up.” Yet Birkin and Gainsbourg remained close, and when she had another daughter with Doillon, Gainsbourg became her godfather; he sent her a basket of baby clothes with a card saying ‘Papa Deux.’

Singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg and actress Jane Birkin in Paris in May 1972. Photo: Alain Dejean/Getty Images

By the time of Gainsbourg’s death in 1991, he and Birkin had established a strong platonic relationship. As she said, “In the end, we were like old friends. I loved being his confidante, that suited me fine.” The day before he died, he rang Birkin and said that he bought her an enormous diamond because she had lost one that he’d given her, to which she replied “Oh, stop drinking, Serge.” Unfortunately, it was too late, and France’s greatest bad boy died of a heart attack on March 2 1991, at the age of 62. It was typical of him that he should be acclaimed to the skies, with none other than President Mitterand saying “He was our Baudelaire, our Apollinaire... He elevated the song to the level of art.”

Such was the intensity of Birkin’s grief that she separated from Doillon. She wrote in her memoir Post-scriptum that “my world was left in chaos, silence and darkness. Serge is dead. Impossible... everything seems fuzzy but with the precision of a nightmare”, and reflected on her relationship with Gainsbourg late in life by saying: “I am very happy today to no longer be in love. When love isn’t there, pain doesn’t exist either.”

Many would describe Jane Birkin as Serge Gainsbourg’s muse, which is not inaccurate, and he even described her merely as “my puppet”. But the truth behind their tempestuous, passionate relationship is altogether more even-handed, with Birkin every bit the icon in her own right, and it remains far more interesting – and romantic – as a result.

