‘I’ve avoided the real pitfalls of life – I’ve been very lucky’ – Michael Parkinson talks tough interviews, meeting a young Gay Byrne, and what he thinks of interviewers today

As the sad news comes of the death of Michael Parkinson at the age of 88, we are republishing our interview with the legendary broadcaster from October 2021 in which Parky tells all about that awkward interview with Helen Mirren, how he encountered a young Gay Byrne and what he thinks of interviewers on TV today

Michael Parkinson, the miner's son who interviewed the great and good during television's golden age . Picture by Gerry Mooney

Dónal Lynch Today at 11:50