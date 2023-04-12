I’m so bored of the old ‘Taylor Swift can’t keep a man’ brigade and their tired narrative about women

It suggests that women need to ‘hang on’ to their partners while men can afford to be as footloose as they want to be

Hot on the heels of the announcement that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are breaking up, there was the inevitable “postmortem”. Work schedules kept them apart, some noted. Other “sources” commented that Swift’s success was a factor. “It’s been hard for Joe trying to make it in Hollywood and not quite becoming leading man material while dating one of the most famous women in the world over the last six years,” one said.