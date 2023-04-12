| 6.2°C Dublin

I’m so bored of the old ‘Taylor Swift can’t keep a man’ brigade and their tired narrative about women

Tanya Sweeney

It suggests that women need to ‘hang on’ to their partners while men can afford to be as footloose as they want to be

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly split up. Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Expand
Hot on the heels of the announcement that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are breaking up, there was the inevitable “postmortem”. Work schedules kept them apart, some noted. Other “sources” commented that Swift’s success was a factor. “It’s been hard for Joe trying to make it in Hollywood and not quite becoming leading man material while dating one of the most famous women in the world over the last six years,” one said.

Not long after, the “Taylor can’t keep a man” brigade began to pipe up. The same crowd have been working overtime since it was revealed that Kylie Minogue has recently exchanged numbers with Kooks guitarist Hugh Harris. Much like “Poor Jennifer Aniston” and “Poor Angelina Jolie”, now Poor Taylor Swift and poor Kylie also can’t “keep a man”. Never mind that both Kylie’s most recent ex Paul Solomons and Alwyn presumably also have ex-partners, too.

