I’m so bored of the old ‘Taylor Swift can’t keep a man’ brigade and their tired narrative about women

Hot on the heels of the announcement that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are breaking up, there was the inevitable “postmortem”. Work schedules kept them apart, some noted. Other “sources” commented that Swift’s success was a factor. “It’s been hard for Joe trying to make it in Hollywood and not quite becoming leading man material while dating one of the most famous women in the world over the last six years,” one said.

Not long after, the “Taylor can’t keep a man” brigade began to pipe up. The same crowd have been working overtime since it was revealed that Kylie Minogue has recently exchanged numbers with Kooks guitarist Hugh Harris. Much like “Poor Jennifer Aniston” and “Poor Angelina Jolie”, now Poor Taylor Swift and poor Kylie also can’t “keep a man”. Never mind that both Kylie’s most recent ex Paul Solomons and Alwyn presumably also have ex-partners, too.

Sometimes, when a woman can’t “keep a man”, it’s because she doesn’t want to keep them. It’s almost inconceivable to some, but sometimes women want to be on their own, as opposed to with the wrong person. For high-worth individuals such as Swift, Aniston and Minogue, that goes even more so.

Kylie Minogue has also had the "can't keep a man" treatment for her recent breakup. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Kylie Minogue has also had the "can't keep a man" treatment for her recent breakup. Photo: Marc Piasecki

There’s a longstanding conceit that heterosexual women want to be in relationships, and men then have to be persuaded or convinced to be in them, too. The men can largely take or leave being attached; the women, less so. Of course, the idea that a woman can’t keep a man feeds into another narrative; that women “need” to hang onto men for procreation purposes, and men can afford largely to be as footloose and fancy-free as long as they want to be.

And, so, when things break down in a relationship, it’s simply assumed that the blokes have been the ones to instigate the break-up, and that they can no longer be “held onto”. Conversely, the women have “failed” in their attempt to keep them. It’s something that the women are doing, or doing wrong. And, in the event of a relationship breakdown, this “can’t keep a man” narrative seems to suggest that the women seem to come out of relationships all the worse.

Now can we kick this particular retrograde nonsense into the middle of next September, where it belongs? Where some see a beautiful, rich, successful woman who can’t keep a man, I see someone who is having fun and enjoying a spot of romance with a succession of great, hot, interesting men. Better still, these women know when to call time when a particular relationship no longer serves its purpose.

Why is it that we feel women come out of these relationships as the injured party, or as the one with the broken heart? Could it be at all possible that Swift was the one who got bored or uninterested here?

Watching celebrity breakups is by now a bloodsport; a private matter that has moved into the realm of public consumption. The public love nothing more than chewing on the whys and wherefores, and wondering why a woman who seems to have everything can’t find that missing puzzle piece.

But when it comes to relationships between consenting adults, there’s no need to ask why either party can’t be "held onto”. Because everyone is a grown-up here, free to come and go of their own volition.