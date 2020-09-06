'I'm not afraid of them any more': Alison Spittle - pulling back the curtain on sexism and bullying in the world of comedy

'My friend and I would joke with each other, 'Well mine's not as bad as yours.' This gallows-type humour. There's loads of stuff - the stuff that I'm willing to talk about is about people that don't do comedy any more, and I'm really not afraid of them."

The 'stuff' comedian Alison Spittle is talking about is the sexism systemically embedded in the comedy world, both in Ireland and internationally, accounts of which, in the latter days of lockdown earlier this summer, began to spill out all over Twitter, as women in comedy started to share their experiences of abusive, toxic male behaviour.

It has been, she acknowledges now, a bruising time.

"It's so f***ed up, because when I started doing comedy, I was like 'just be good enough as a comedian that no one feels that they can abuse you.' Because the times where I have felt that there has been untoward stuff done towards me - that was by people who underestimated me, who saw me as disposable, as somebody who wasn't going to do comedy for long. And every time that I did well at something, I was like, 'Oh well, this is great, no one can do this to me any more'," Alison tells me now, her voice shivering slightly with the upset. "And that's such a weird reason to want to try and achieve stuff, so that you don't get abused."

Alison Spittle. Photo: Jonathan Goldberg

Whatsapp Alison Spittle. Photo: Jonathan Goldberg

"I don't take as much sh*t as I did before, and if I see stuff, I'll say it," she adds.

In describing her reaction to some of the abusive behaviour she has experienced in the past at times, Alison sounds as if she is in some part holding herself responsible. It's a response many women will recognise. "Maeve Higgins is like a hero of mine," she says, breaking down into tears. "She's one of these people that never took sh*t about anything. So is Eleanor Tiernan. They're just incredible people. And everyone would have manners around them. Because they wouldn't take it. And I kind of let a lot of stuff slide all the time, because I wanted people to like me. I even wanted bitches to like me, d'you know?" she says, sobbing quietly as she tells me about friends, other women, who left comedy to protect their mental health.

Moving around

Alison Spittle first moved to Ballymore, Co Westmeath, when she was seven, having lived in the UK and Germany. "My dad's a builder. We moved so many times, I was in so many schools when I was young. I think I liked the moving around, it made me very used to making friends very quickly and then losing them. I think comedy gigs for me is like making friends and not seeing them again," laughs the 31-year-old, who is funny, obviously, to chat to, but also has an easy, likeably intimate manner.

The oldest of five girls, Alison's parents separated when she was in her Junior Cert year (she was already failing miserably at her studies, she jokes, so this came in as a handy excuse). Her father now lives in London, which was helpful when she moved there. Her mother is her hero and the person she most missed during lockdown.

Now an award-winning comedian, her first foray into media was when, as a teenager, she answered a question on The Rick O'Shea Show on 2FM. So impressed were the production team, they asked if she would do weekly film reviews. When the show moved to a daytime slot, Alison would hide from double German in the school bathrooms to call in. After school, she went to college in Ballyfermot College of Further Education, where she studied radio. She landed a work experience placement in what is now iRadio in Athlone. After graduating, she worked there full-time in a production desk job and as a news reporter.

It was Bernard O' Shea who first encouraged her to try comedy, in a challenge issued live on air. It led to her doing her first slot at a gig in Portlaoise. "I'd never imagined I would do stand-up comedy. I had never seen stand-up comedy," she says. "I was so nervous, I didn't want to do it, I just wanted to go to Portlaoise because it was something different. And then I did it, and the adrenaline rush that hit me absolutely knocked me back. I've played the 3Arena, and it wasn't anything compared to what it was in Portlaoise. It never will be."

Soon after, she moved to Dublin, working as a runner and a researcher for Newstalk. In the absence of enough radio work, she began pursing comedy, with instant results.

Stand-up comedy

"If I knew what stand-up comedy was properly, I don't think I would have done it," she says, reflecting now on the internalised misogyny of her chosen workplace. "I never met a woman for the first year. I would get compliments like 'usually I don't like female comedians', and I was so low on self-confidence that I just ate up them up, thought, 'Yeah, this is brilliant'. Radio is as sexist as comedy, if not more. Because you get told from a very early stage that people don't like the sound of women's voices, and that that's 'actual science'. I just couldn't see being a DJ, but I wanted to work in radio that much that I didn't care whether it was on air or off air. I'd no idea about feminism or anything like that."

"I definitely had some internalised misogyny," she continues, an admission many women will identify with. "There's something weird," Alison says, "where you're able to compartmentalise stuff and adjust. You're always adjusting, always accommodating people's views. I was always accommodating people's views that women weren't as funny."

Landing a slot at the Vodafone Comedy Festival in Dublin was a big turning point. "I felt like I didn't deserve to do the Vodafone Comedy Festival. I just felt so low in myself all the time, and then I would have this 10-minute frantic thing where I'm like, 'No, you deserve this'. And that is normally when I send off work-related emails. So I think that's what happened; I had a manic episode of sending off emails, and got a yes, and I couldn't believe it."

Soon after, there was her television series for RTÉ, Nowhere Fast, which she wrote with her boyfriend, Simon Mulholland. Reaching these milestones inspired the move to the UK, where she lives now. "I'd just done Vicar Street, and I remember sitting there and thinking, that was a big dream of mine that I had never let myself imagine. Then, when that was done, I thought, 'There's no other dreams I have in Ireland'. I was like, 'Why are you afraid to move?'"

She and Simon moved to London, where they were welcomed by, for one, comedian Deborah Frances-White, who Alison had met when she guest hosted her podcast, The Guilty Feminist. "I was lucky, I moved into the same part of London as my friend Deborah Frances-White, and she's just a powerhouse." Frances-White hosted a welcome-to-London dinner at her home. "Her husband cooked a nice lamb. I went home after that crying at how nice she is." Alison explains that she was always anxious as a child. "I had two nervous breakdowns, one when I was 13. I was punching a potato into the floor, and my mam was like, 'What's going on?' I was like, 'I actually don't know'." Her school organised a weekly counselling session. "So I kind of spent my whole teenage life in counselling, and on different medications and stuff, until they'd find one that kind of suited me."

Triple blow of trauma

The second breakdown took place in her mid-20s. "I walked in on a man in my house with a knife. He basically mugged me in my sitting room." She moved out, but two weeks later walked into her new house to find two men with crowbars. "And then I got flashed within a week."

For a time, Alison says, she used her work to process difficult things. "I think I tried to make stuff less bad by doing stand-up about them. By doing jokes about them. Which is not a good way to deal with things." After this triple blow of trauma though, she stayed in her house for a week. "I just couldn't leave the bedroom at all. I had to go get some help then after that. So I'm a very, very anxious person in regards to safety and getting home. My boyfriend's very good, he'd never let me walk home alone."

Her new show, Mother of God - which opened with a rescheduled gig at Donal's in Limerick this week and continues with dates in Waterford, Dundalk, Dublin and Cork in October and November - is about being a people pleaser, something she has struggled with over the years.

"I think my biggest nightmare when I was younger was the thought that someone didn't like me. And I would have to figure out why they didn't like me, and then I would change myself to accommodate why they didn't like me. And then when you get called a fat c**t regularly on Twitter, that kind of goes. Because you're not going to be able to please those people. I realised not everyone's going to like me, as a part of doing my job - and I love doing my job. I thought I had control over other people liking me. When you know you've no control, you just stop thinking about it."

In July, she began a new podcast, Wheel of Misfortune, for the BBC. Alison presents alongside her friend Fern Brady, and each episode sees them spin the wheel to land a topic, from bullying to tattoos, that they then share their experiences of. "Myself and Fern are very good friends, ex-Catholic and very glib and wanted to do a podcast together but never had the time. Covid-19 gave us the time. We wanted to do a podcast based on our voice notes to each other where we share cringey stories.

"I also love Liveline and always wanted to hear an episode where people would ring in Joe Duffy and talk about humiliating break-ups. This podcast, Wheel of Misfortune, combines the two. I made an actual wheel that chooses the subject each week."

Throughout lockdown, Alison ran an online movie club, #CovideoParty, a nightly movie watchalong with chat on Twitter throughout. It took off massively, becoming one of lockdown's most relied upon crutches. That much exposure to social media though, comes at a cost.

"I felt like I had to be on Twitter all the time. I did it for 100 days in a row, so I went online for 100 days, and I was on there for hours. That took a toll on me mentally, that I had to take a break from Twitter after."

Like many people with a sizeable Twitter presence, Alison receives regular abuse online. "When I first got trolled, I felt bad for them," she says, explaining how she used to prank-call Childline when she was 11. "The thing about Childline is they never hang up, so they'd be chatting away to you. I'd say, 'I'm Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' and they'd be like, 'Oh cool, Buffy'. And you realise that you were looking for attention, because you were in a bad place. With trolls, you think, 'These people are like me when I was younger'." She has had to rethink such expansive empathy. "I'm not a punching bag for people's mental illness, or their problems. I kind of get sick of myself for being empathetic with them, because sometimes you want to go: 'Just f**k off. I don't have to put up with you.'

"I used to google myself. And that was definitely a form of self-harm. I would look for negative things that were being said about me. I didn't like myself that much, and this was just confirming my suspicions about myself. But I kind of like myself now. I think it's getting older, and... it's so hard to get rid of that Irish attitude. I've spent 30 years flagellating myself. My biggest defence has always been making fun of myself before anyone can do it to me. And I feel like I've always downplayed myself a lot in order not to be hurt."

Peace of mind

Learning not to compare herself to others has also been transformative in terms of peace of mind.

"I would look at other people, and there's this thing in my head of 'Who do they think they are?' It's toxic, and it's bad. But now I look at people and I think they're not a direct threat to my success. I'm happy for them, and that makes me happier. That's actually the biggest change for me; being happy for other people, and them doing well, and not seeing it as a direct attack on me.

"Because I think if I saw a person that was doing well previously, especially a woman in comedy, if they did well I'd be like, 'Oh that's it, it's gone for me then. I can't be on that TV show, they have their woman'. Which is a real toxic way to look at stuff; it holds you back. I feel that since I've been like that, it's done wonders for my mental health, and it's done wonders for me all round. Because the acid and the bitterness and stuff, it just eats through you."

She finds it hard to switch off from work, she admits, although meditation does help. "I'm good at spotting the start of my behaviour, when I'm self-destructive about stuff. And I do try and step away and meditate."

Reading the stories of women in comedy on Twitter, what came through was the fundamental sense of unsafety so many felt in their place of work. Both at the potential abusive behaviour they needed to guard against, but also at the potential consequences if they spoke out.

"I'll tell you this story, because these two older men I met when I was 19 don't do comedy any more and I think they're losers. But I won't tell you the stuff about the people who I'm still afraid can affect my career. Isn't that such a selfish thing? Well, it's not selfish. That's the fecked-up thing, every woman could tell these stories."

It was her first gig outside of Dublin where she was going to stay in a hotel. "I was so excited and delighted. I got a lift with someone, and there were two lads in the back. When I got in the car, one of them said, 'D'you know you're really fat?' I looked around, and I was like, 'What?'" she describes now, imitating her nervous laughter at the time. "And he said, 'No, no, I'm just telling you, I'm sorry if you're offended by that, but I just tell the truth'.

"I tried to laugh it off. You know these leather-jacket comedians. Lo-sers. He was headlining, he died on his hole, he was just so unfunny. I did really well, 'cause I'm great," she laughs. Afterwards, in an effort to kiss a guy she fancied, Alison invited everyone back to her room for a party. "I was trying to be a good Irish Catholic girl, I didn't want to ask him back to my room, so I said, 'I'm going to have a party back at my room, why don't you come back?' And everyone would feck off and I would get to shift this lad. I was just young, and I'd never allowed myself... I was a bit frigid."

By 5am, things hadn't worked out and she wanted people to leave. "These two comedians wouldn't leave my room, and the lad I fancied said, 'Look I'm gonna go'. I was like, 'OK now, everyone out'. And the two men wouldn't leave. The guy who'd called me fat earlier said, 'You've a really beautiful face for a fat girl'. They were both drunk. I just pretended to be asleep. Both of them were getting up and going, 'Alison, wake up, wake up'. I was scared that I was going to be manipulated into riding one of these fellas when I didn't want to. I'd no concept of power. I was that fecked up in the head."

The next morning, one of the older men made a big production of coming out to the communal area wearing no trousers, then having to go back to Alison's room to get them, in front of the rest of the group. "I stopped him in the hallway and said, 'Are you telling these people that we rode, because we did not ride, did we ride last night?' And he was like, 'Well no, no'. That was when I was 19, and this fella was in his 50s. It was just pathetic."

Now, she says she feels destroyed after everything being discussed over the past few months. "Like, these are my friends that are in pain. And I'm afraid about... Like, half of me thinks I should shut my mouth about it, and not bring any stress on myself."

You don't get the impression though that this will happen. Alison doesn't seem like the kind to watch as others get hurt. "I can't, like. There's no witch hunt. I don't care about that kind of stuff. I just want it to be safer for people to do gigs in."

To book tickets for the Mother of God tour, see alisonspittle.com. 'Wheel of Misfortune' is available on BBC Sounds, with new episodes released every Tuesday

Photography by Jonathan Goldberg

Sunday Indo Life Magazine