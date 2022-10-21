Comedian and radio host PJ Gallagher has opened up about his struggles with mental health issues and how he spent almost three months in hospital for treatment.

At the start of this year, Mr Gallagher took time off from his presenting duties on Dublin station Radio Nova because he suffered what he described as a “breakdown”.

The Naked Camera star said he entered St Patrick’s Hospital because he “had become such a real threat to myself”.

Mr Gallagher shared his experiences on a special episode of Radio Nova’s GloryDaze podcast, with his co-host Jim McCabe.

He said he was diagnosed with depressive anxiety, recurrent depressive disorders.

"Which was news to me because I suppose I had bouts of it before but this is something that no matter how long I’ve been around doing stand-up, or radio, I’ve never spoken about it or said it to anybody ever. I’ve always just kept it as my business,” he said.

The comedian has suffered with mental health issues in the past, however, he said attitudes at the time meant they were never fully addressed.

"I’ve had bouts which were significant. I had one really bad bout when I was a teenager, and to be honest, that was dealt with at the time,” he said.

"It was the 90s so it was dealt with in a different way, first GP told me to put my runners on and get some exercise.

"It’s different now thankfully. After that, every so often waves would come but I knew what to do.

"I’d go to the GP, take this SSRI meds and within a month or so I'd start to feel better. I’d a way of managing it so it was never a big deal.”

Mr Gallagher said his illness returned before the start of the year and things became so bad that he though “I was a real danger to myself”.

He described being out for a walk with his dogs and falling to his knees due to a “complete and utter mental breakdown”.

"As bad as I was before, it was this unbelievable fear, unbearable, inescapable fear came over me… All I thought for the next two months was, ‘I don’t want to be alive.’ I couldn’t think of anything else except not wanting to be alive," he said.

"The only way of getting rid of it was just not to be around anymore. Fear of nothing, just the crazy stuff going on in my head.

"It feels so stupid when you say it now but fear of homelessness, fear of being poor, fear of not having money, fear of having no skills, fear of being useless, fear of being a burden on people, fear of all of that. Feeling like you are in the way of the world."

One night things came to head and Mr Gallagher drove to his friend Stephanie Preissner’s home at 4am because he said he knew, “I’m not going to survive today, today’s the day”.

He described Ms Preissner as the “the greatest human being I've ever met” and said she came outside and sat with him in his car.

Mr Gallagher said at that point it was a “life or death situation” and Ms Preissner saved his life.

"She came out and we got into the car and I was literally physically shaking in a ball, physically shaking, hands clenched, head down, and she saved my life that day, he said.

"No s*** she saved my life that day...I went and had something to eat and she put her hand on my arm and was like, 'whatever it is, I promise you it's going to pass'."

With help from his close friend Mr Gallagher sought the necessary help and said St Patrick’s Hospital is "the best place in the world". He urged others who find themselves in a similar situation to reach out for support.

“I just wish I had gone into hospital three weeks earlier… you learn how to manage it then,” he said.

"I will never ever be that sick again, it’s never going to happen because now I have the tools, you have to work at being well… I will get sick again but it’s never going to be like that again. I hopefully will never be in hospital again.

"I hopefully never have to take time off work again. I’m in a really good place… I’ve never felt better. This is the best year of my life, undoubtedly. I’ve learned to say no.”

He added: "The hardest thing in the world when you feel like that is to say it to someone. But you have to say it to someone.

"Again I was lucky, I have health insurance, I was actually going to cancel it last year… Thank God I didn't cancel it. Get into your GP. If you're feeling really really desperate, get into a hospital, go to A&E, demand that someone helps you.

"I know it’s going to sound insane to anyone that is depressed and I know it sounds impossible but give yourself the chance, talk to your friends, tell everybody around you that you're not feeling well, because you will get help. I know it sounds ridiculous when you’re in it but there is a way out."

