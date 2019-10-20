‘I knew if I was a man I wouldn't have to read that about myself’ - Louise Redknapp and Amber Davies talk pitfalls of fame

It’s been almost 40 years since Dolly Parton wrote the theme song for the film of 9 to 5, in which she starred with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. It was a huge hit in 1980 and Parton scored the entire musical for its Broadway debut in 2009, the show currently on tour. The inimitable Dolly also beams in as a filmed intro and epilogue to the stage show.

Long before the Spice Girls, 9 to 5 was a girl power movie, a comedy that dealt with the inequalities faced by women in the workplace where sexism was endemic, systemic and not only acceptable but encouraged. But all that has changed, right? Wrong. “In some ways it’s hard to believe that a lot of the issues are still quite relevant in today’s world”, says Louise, “but I think with the whole #MeToo campaign this show came at a very good time. What’s clever about 9-5 is it tackles it in a really fun, humourous way. So if you want to come and see the show and just sing along to Dolly’s songs, you can. But, if you want to look a bit deeper there you can too.” Amber adds that you can feel the points that really resonate with audience, “There’s an energy, they stand with us.”

The show is about three very different women.

Natalie McQueen, Louise Redknapp, Amber Davies. Photo: Simon Turtle

Louise’s character Violet is full of tightly wound tension and thwarted ambition. Amber plays Judy Bernly, the mousey character who is forced to join the workplace when her husband runs off with his secretary. Georgina Castle makes up the triumvirate as serially underestimated glamourpuss Doralee Rhodes. Initially the women don’t see eye-to-eye but workplace inequality and a pervy boss (played to loud Glasgow audience appreciation by Sean Needham) see them bond.

Love antics: Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies get up close and personal in the reality show which is the TV hit of the summer

The importance of solidarity is something that means a lot to both women who have both been subject to bad press. Twenty-three year old Amber shot to fame when she won Love Island in 2017 with her now ex Kem Cetinay. The inevitable media exposure has left her open to lots of often unkind comments about everything from her appearance to her morality. “I have had to grow up so much and it has made me become a nicer person,” she says. “ Because you’re in the spotlight people think they are allowed to give their twenty pence worth. But it’s OK as long as you have a strong support system, a strong family and you’re strong headed. I never let trolls in my head. But people are way too quick to bite, so maybe before you comment, put yourself in their shoes first.”

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies

Up until recently Louise had a gentler relationship with the media. She has been in the public eye for twenty five years since she first became famous as a nineteen year old singer with the band Eternal, then as a solo performer, occasional TV presenter and in a couple with footballer Jamie Redknapp. Their nineteen year marriage ended in 2017. Louise had taken part in Strictly Come Dancing the year before and the show, apart from dancing, is infamous for the so-called Strictly Curse because of the number of participants’ relationships that end. Two plus two equalled Blame Louise For the Divorce. She took a lot of flack for ending her marriage and by extension for supposedly being a bad mother to their two sons Charley, 15 and 11-year-old Beau.

Louise and Jamie Redknapp in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

Physically she is little changed from when she first became famous and seems like a gentle soul, possibly even a little unsure of herself and she says the negative press was devastating. “When I went through my breakup I definitely was the one that got the bad press and the stick. I was the baddie even though no-one really knew what was going on, and, because I didn’t choose to massively speak out about it for the sake of my children I had to listen to a lot of pretty awful things said about me, where my ex had no bad press at all.” She goes on to say that that was the first time she felt a gender imbalance. “I was feeling really under pressure, and I knew that if I was a man I wouldn’t have to read that about myself. I think it depends what it is about, what the issues are. If someone wants to say they don’t like your dress, you know, I can live with that. If someone wants to say I am a bad woman for no longer being in my marriage, that’s heartbreaking. And it was heartbreaking, as a woman and as a mother.” She relates it back to the show, how it picks up on people making assumptions and being judgemental if you’re a woman, “But we do try to do it in a fun, uplifting way.”

Louise Redknapp in 9 to 5 The Musical. Photo: Simon Turtle

Amber feels that the internet means that things can get blown out of proportion, “People jump on bandwagons. One person says something and it gets blown up, social media, trending and things like that whereas 50 years ago you just read it in the newspaper and the next day it’s chip paper. It’s not chip paper anymore.” Louise, who remembers the days of chip paper agrees, “But it’s just the nature of the world, it’s not going to go away so we have to live with that.” But going through it has changed her perspective, “I’m really conscious now when I read gossipy things about people, I remember going back maybe ten years where I would read the gossipy things with a cup of tea and think it was entertainment. Now I would never want somebody’s hardship in life to be my entertainment with my coffee and croissant in the morning.”

Because her fame came from Love Island people assume that that is the reason Amber Davies is now in musical theatre, however she is merely back on her career path. Originally from North Wales she had graduated from stage school in London and was looking for roles when she got the reality TV gig. “I was so young when I graduated at nineteen that I was getting to the finals for things but not getting the role so then when Love Island came up I thought perfect. It wasn’t a tactic or anything like that, it just happened that I won it and that opened doors for me. I did a year of that reality life and dipping in and out but I just realised that I needed something to wake up for, to have drive and passion and it was the best decision I ever made coming back into it. I do love all that world but I am not dying to be in the media, I am dying to be happy and work hard.”

9 to 5 The Musical - Amber Davies. Photo: Craig Sugden

Louise agrees that Amber made the right choice, “I’m sure you won’t mind me saying this Amber but it’s a massive career choice where just being Amber from Love Island is going to fall by the wayside. Fame doesn’t really mean anything, to have a career and be respected and to love what you do is what counts. You have to be picky although it is risky because there is always someone who will take the role. But you have to believe in yourself and you have to back yourself.”

Louise with Eternal band members Easther and Vernie Bennett and Kéllé Bryan.

Much has been made of Louise’s re-invention, resurrection, renaissance (her ambition subtly linked in many quarters to the end of her marriage, you don’t have to look too deep to sense a tedious whiff of working woman = bad wife and mother). She too went to stage school and was in a chart-topping band before having a strong solo career so she says. “I am doing now what I have always done, there isn’t any reinvention, this is all I know what to do.” She goes on to add, “I read it all the time about how I was a stay at home mum and I lost my confidence and then I did Strictly and then it all came back. That is not true, what happened is that I have worked from such a young age and I loved it and then I met this man that I fell in love with and I had a family.” It took her four years to get pregnant the first time so when she did she was very happy to stay at home and be a mother. “I didn’t want for anything else but then as they got older and time went on I looked to maybe get back into stuff, but of course the industry moves on, it’s not that easy to jump feet first. Strictly had always been on the horizon and had asked me a number of times and I thought you know what, maybe now is the right time and it just opened doors for me to get back in. It kind of reminded me how much this industry is part of me. That is where my confidence comes from. My confidence comes from getting on stage and singing and dancing. Without that my confidence is low, with it my confidence is better. But I never stopped wanting to do it.”

For a time it felt like nothing was working out, so she was delighted to get the role in 9 to 5 and really upset when she had to pull out after an injury on her chin which she got moving into her new house became badly infected. She shows me the scar, “Only I could fall up the stairs.” But the crowd in Glasgow love the show, singing and whooping along as the girl power prevails. Its stars are looking forward to bringing it to Dublin but will be sad to see the run end. There has been more to it than singing and dancing for these two at least.

9 to 5 The Musical runs at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from November 19 to 23, tickets from €21

