'Love Island' star Maura Higgins has said she is often "misjudged" because of the impression people get of her on social media.

'Love Island' star Maura Higgins has said she is often "misjudged" because of the impression people get of her on social media.

'I have always been misjudged' - Maura Higgins on life after Love Island, sex and feminism

The Co Longford ring girl (28) said people tend to be surprised when they meet her in person.

"I've always been misjudged, my whole life," she told 'Grazia' magazine.

"I think people look at my Instagram and think of me as a completely different person - because when I meet people out, they always say, 'You're so much nicer than I expected'."

Higgins, who fell for Curtis Pritchard during her stay in the ITV2 villa, said when the show ended she was stunned to discover how popular she was.

"I honestly couldn't believe it - I was in shock," she said.

"Because I'm so opinionated, I was like, 'I'm going to come out to so much hate'."

But she added: "Do you know what? I don't actually care what people think of me, so I wasn't really bothered."

Higgins has become something of a feminist hero, partly because of the way she confronted fellow contestant Tom Walker when she heard him talking about her behind her back.

"I mean, obviously, I'm flattered," she said.

"I never realised I was a feminist. I just stand up for myself, and I won't let anyone talk s*** about me. And you know, I do talk about sex, but so do guys."

Irish Independent